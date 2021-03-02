search
Man arrested for breaking into Augusta National Golf Club

Golf News

Man arrested for breaking into Augusta National Golf Club

By Michael McEwan28 February, 2021
Augusta National The Masters Major Championships Tour News Grayson Beveridge Augusta Chronicle
Augusta National Main

Augusta National Golf Club is pressing charges against a man who was caught trespassing on club grounds last weekend.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, officers were called to the Masters venue at 11.39pm on Saturday, February 20, after club security reported an unknown white male appearing on surveillance cameras. 

That man has been named as 26-year-old Grayson Beveridge from the Augusta suburb of Martinez.

• Organisers "thrilled" with day one of Golf Show

• Woods will not face charges after accident

When officers attempted to make contact with him, Beveridge reportedly ran away towards the bridge on Berckmans Road.

After a short pursuit, he was apprehended on Ingleside Drive 

Ingleside Drive Augusta National

Beveridge reportedly told officers that he had snuck onto the property because he “was bored” and wanted to have “some fun.”

He was jailed at the Charles B Webster Detention Centre and later released on bond. 

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke

• Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors

According to a police report filed by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the club intends to press charges against Beveridge.

Augusta National will host the 85th edition of the Masters Tournament from April 8-11, where Dustin Johnson will attempt to become just the fourth player to successfully defend the Green Jacket.

Golf News

Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof
bunkered Podcast: What next for Tiger Woods?
Reports: European Tour preparing for ambitious 'Florida Swing'
Colin Montgomerie heaps praises on 'exciting' Robert MacIntyre
These big-name tour pros want green books banned

