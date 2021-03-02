Augusta National Golf Club is pressing charges against a man who was caught trespassing on club grounds last weekend.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, officers were called to the Masters venue at 11.39pm on Saturday, February 20, after club security reported an unknown white male appearing on surveillance cameras.



That man has been named as 26-year-old Grayson Beveridge from the Augusta suburb of Martinez.

• Organisers "thrilled" with day one of Golf Show

• Woods will not face charges after accident

When officers attempted to make contact with him, Beveridge reportedly ran away towards the bridge on Berckmans Road.

After a short pursuit, he was apprehended on Ingleside Drive

Beveridge reportedly told officers that he had snuck onto the property because he “was bored” and wanted to have “some fun.”

He was jailed at the Charles B Webster Detention Centre and later released on bond.

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke



• Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors

According to a police report filed by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the club intends to press charges against Beveridge.

Augusta National will host the 85th edition of the Masters Tournament from April 8-11, where Dustin Johnson will attempt to become just the fourth player to successfully defend the Green Jacket.