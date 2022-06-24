Man City legend Sergio Aguero set for windfall if friend wins US Open

Football legend Sergio Aguero will be following this week’s US Open very closely indeed.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City striker has placed a huge bet on the outcome of this week’s tournament – and will be praying his prediction comes to pass.

According to Stake.com, Aguero has bet £4,000 on Cam Smith to top the leaderboard at the Country Club come Sunday after the pair struck up an unlikely friendship.

The Argentine hero bonded with the Aussie after they swapped swing tips on social media.

And if his pal wins this week, Aguero will pocket £86,000.

"I am supporting Cameron Smith for the US Open on Stake,” he said.

"I sent him some videos of my swings and he's motivated."

Aguero is well-known for being a keen golfer and regularly pegs it up with former Argentina and City team-mate Carlos Tevez.