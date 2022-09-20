Man saves friend’s life after golf club cardiac arrest

A pensioner saved his friend’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a Scots golf club.

Jim Stevenson, 86, was meeting his friend Alister Brown, 73, at Largs Golf Club earlier this year.

However, when he arrived, he began to feel unwell – and collapsed shortly afterwards.

Brown, a community first responder, sprung into action along with a retired nurse and used the golf club’s defibrillator to restart his pal’s heart.

“I walked across, took my jacket off and put it down on the table,” the former teacher said.

“I turned around to say ‘how are you doing?’ but it was obvious that things weren’t right. On further examination, Jim was not breathing.

"I instantly got him on the floor and started CPR. It was significant that CPR was started inside a minute, because as far as I could determine, he had just stopped breathing.”

“One shock in and that seemingly did the trick because things started to happen and there were signs of survival,” he added.

"We monitored the situation and the retired nurse, who was down at Jim’s hand, confirmed she could find a pulse and it was getting stronger, so we knew we were on the right road.

"CPR was started very quickly, there was a defib to hand, and Jim’s heart had a shockable rhythm. All these things came into play and I’m delighted to say it was a happy outcome."

Stevenson, meanwhile, credited his friend with saving his life.

“Life-saving work on the spot,” he said.

“How lucky can you get? Alister is a first responder and a friend. If Alister hadn’t been there, to use the defib, I wouldn’t be here today. It’s simple – this is life-saving work.”

Image courtesy of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

