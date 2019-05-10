The man who based the bookie to the tune of $1million when Tiger Woods won The Masters has placed another incredible bet – with the potential of a truly eye-watering return.



James Adducci, who made $1.275m when his $85,000 bet on Woods winning at Augusta National came in, has laid down $100,000 on the former world No.1 winning the next three majors and completing the calendar-year grand slam.

At odds of 100/1, he stands to make an incredible $10,000,000 – more than Woods himself would make in prize money were he to complete the job.



According to the Action Network, Adducci placed the bet in person at the same William Hill sportsbook in Las Vegas where he placed his Masters bet.

In Adducci’s favour is the fact that the next two major championships take place at courses where Woods has won majors previously: the US PGA Championship visits Bethpage next week, scene of his 2002 US Open win, before the US Open goes to Pebble Beach where he won in 2000. That just leaves the Open at Royal Portrush, which will be a venue new to every player in the field.



No golfer has ever won all four majors in the same calendar year, although Woods has won four in a row once previously, when he bagged the US Open, Open and US PGA in 2000, followed by the Masters in 2001.