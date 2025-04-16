Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has sent a open invitation to Rory McIlroy to parade his Green Jacket around Old Trafford.
The new Masters champion and Grand Slam winner is a lifelong United fan and in the moments after his victory at Augusta National, was asked if he’d like to celebrate it with his fellow supporters, just like he did at Old Trafford after winning The Open at Hoylake in 2014.
“If it can inspire some better play, absolutely,” McIlroy laughed, on the day in which Amorim’s men had been hammered 4-1 by Newcastle at St James Park.
• “He can retire now” – Shane Lowry reacts to Rory McIlroy’s Masters win
• Watch: Rory McIlroy’s hometown club erupts after Masters win
Now, unsurprisingly, McIlroy will get that chance.
Amorim sent a message to McIlroy inviting the 35-year-old to the Theatre of Dreams.
“Hi Rory,” Amorim said in a video shared by United’s social media accounts. “Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.
“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.
“So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”
• Odds slashed on Rory McIlroy to win more majors in 2025
• Rory McIlroy’s coach outlines huge major champion prediction
It is unclear at this stage when McIlroy will fit the 20-time Premier League champions into his busy schedule.
The Ulsterman is back in action next week at the Zurich Classic, a team event with Shane Lowry in New Orleans, before heading to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship.
Before those events, McIlroy has also stated his desire to return home to Northern Ireland to soak up the historic, career-defining win with his parents Gerry and Rosie.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses