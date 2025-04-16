Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has sent a open invitation to Rory McIlroy to parade his Green Jacket around Old Trafford.

The new Masters champion and Grand Slam winner is a lifelong United fan and in the moments after his victory at Augusta National, was asked if he’d like to celebrate it with his fellow supporters, just like he did at Old Trafford after winning The Open at Hoylake in 2014.

“If it can inspire some better play, absolutely,” McIlroy laughed, on the day in which Amorim’s men had been hammered 4-1 by Newcastle at St James Park.

• “He can retire now” – Shane Lowry reacts to Rory McIlroy’s Masters win

• Watch: Rory McIlroy’s hometown club erupts after Masters win

Now, unsurprisingly, McIlroy will get that chance.

Amorim sent a message to McIlroy inviting the 35-year-old to the Theatre of Dreams.

“Hi Rory,” Amorim said in a video shared by United’s social media accounts. “Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

“So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

• Odds slashed on Rory McIlroy to win more majors in 2025

• Rory McIlroy’s coach outlines huge major champion prediction

It is unclear at this stage when McIlroy will fit the 20-time Premier League champions into his busy schedule.

The Ulsterman is back in action next week at the Zurich Classic, a team event with Shane Lowry in New Orleans, before heading to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship.

Before those events, McIlroy has also stated his desire to return home to Northern Ireland to soak up the historic, career-defining win with his parents Gerry and Rosie.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.