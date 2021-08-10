search
Golf News

Golf News

Manchester United players tee it up at Scottish venue

By Ryan Crombie10 August, 2021
A contingent of Manchester United players enjoyed some downtime last week as they teed it up at ‘the home of golf’.

The Man Utd squad travelled north for a two-week training camp in sunny St Andrews, with many of the players taking advantage of the surrounding courses.

Club captain Harry Maguire shared an image on social media of himself and fellow defender Phil Jones, plus midfielders Juan Mata, Daniel James and Scotland star Scott McTominay after their round.

The five-ball were joined by assistant manager Michael Carrick, as well as several members of the coaching staff.

From his social media posts on the day, Maguire, 28, let it be known who had emerged as United's 2021 pre-season golfing champions - his Instagram stories suggesting he and Carrick came out on top.

However, believe it or not, some people would actually turn down a round at St Andrews, with first-team players Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial reportedly opting to play tennis instead.

Club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that the weather had been kind to the squad on their training camp trip to Scotland.

“It’s always nice weather in Scotland,” Solskjaer told the Manchester United website.

“We’ve been very lucky to be fair. When you come up here, you can get any type of climate, but we’ve had a fantastic four days.

“It’s been great for bonding. It’s really important for the players to get together, it’s the first time we’ve been able to get everyone together, so it’s been a good few days.”

