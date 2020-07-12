search
Golf News

Marc Warren wins for fourth time on European Tour

By Michael McEwan12 July, 2020
Good things come to those who wait. 

Marc Warren can attest. 

The Glasgow man has ended his six-year winless drought on the European Tour by clinching victory in the Austrian Open - the first event since men's professional golf on this side of the Atlantic went into coronavirus lockdown. 

Warren, 39, began the final round at Diamond Country Club with a share of the lead and survived a eventful final day, during which the lead changed hands multiple times, to take the title by one shot from Germany's Marcel Schneider.

Fellow Scots Connor Syme and Craig Howie shared fifth place in the event, co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour.

As a dual ranking event, the results count to both the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, and the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca.

The win was the 140th by a Scottish golfer on the European Tour but, more importantly for Warren, it secures his full status on the circuit once again.

"It’s massive," he said. "Going from a few hours ago I didn’t have full status, now to be in a winner’s category and plan the year a little bit is good. 

"I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, trying to hit one shape all the time and when I do play try and do that and try not to mess about too much."

Warren had to do it the hard way, too, carrying his own bag after his regular caddie Ken Herring's COVID-19 test result didn't come through in time.

"Carrying my bag this week probably helped tone it down a little, just going out and playing and seeing what happens," he added. "The result couldn’t have been any better.

“It’s been different [playing without a caddie], the first time since 2005, so 15 years. Hopefully this is the one and only time. No matter what I say, I do enjoy the caddie’s company, especially on days like yesterday. 

"Last night, I had a few nice texts from some of the caddies who are good friends. I didn’t say it. but I was thinking I could have done with one of them yesterday. It was brutal. At times like that, you appreciate what a great job they do. I’m looking forward to getting a caddie on the bag again."

