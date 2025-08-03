Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was during a regular training week in Dubai when the email dropped and the ordeal began.

“I was in the shower and my wife ran in and told me about it,” Marco Penge recalls.

The Englishman’s heavily pregnant partner, Sophie, was distraught, informing him that he was under investigation by the DP World Tour over a breach of betting regulations.

Penge was as stunned as he was devastated by the news. He’d not placed a bet in over a year and had no idea how he’d broken the rules.

“It was very upsetting because it’s out of my nature,” he says. “It’s not who I am. I never want to upset anyone or get in trouble.”

It transpired however, that in April 2024, the tour had been alerted by a betting agency about Penge’s gambling patterns. That was after Penge had placed what he considered harmless bets between 2022 and 2023 on majors and the Ryder Cup. His average stake was £24 and his profit around £250.

“Since I was a young boy, I’ve had bets on the majors and stuff,” he explains. “I’m not a betting man, but when I’m watching sport, it adds a bit of excitement to it. I just didn’t realise that I wasn’t allowed to do anything. I knew I couldn’t bet on myself, I just didn’t know I couldn’t bet on majors. It was a massive shock.”

Penge never bet on a tournament he was actively competing in, but it was only after revisiting the tour’s integrity policy that he realised all golf bets were off limits. Suddenly, everything he had worked so hard towards was in jeopardy.

After years grinding away on the development tours, Penge’s dream first full season on the DP World Tour was shrouded in uncertainty. As an eight-month investigation into his betting activity ensued, he was fighting to save his card with an albatross around his neck.

“I felt a lot of anxiety and worried about what everyone was going to think,” he says. “I care about what people think of me. I have ADHD and it’s a big trait of someone who has ADHD that they care about other people and what they think of them. That was a big one for me. I was just so worried about what was going to happen and what everyone else was going to think. I was in the unknown for eight months.”

In the eye of this storm, Penge’s results nosedived. He missed 11 cuts in 14 events and while he took a short break to welcome his newborn son Enzo into the world, getting back inside the ropes proved overbearing.

Yet a tie for 12th in the Irish Open at Royal County Down renewed Penge’s hope that he would indeed be able to keep on to his job, putting a winter visit to the tortuous Q School on hold. Then, at the end of an arduous run of ten tournaments in 11 weeks, it all came down to one putt.

At the final regular season event in South Korea, Penge needed a birdie on the final hole to make the cut and give him a shot at retaining his card. “My body was shaking,” he said afterwards, but his five-foot birdie putt disappeared and he kept on fighting. A final round 67, complete with three birdies in his final five holes under trembling pressure, lifted Penge just inside the top 114 in the Race to Dubai Standings which was enough to preserve his playing privileges.

“It was really tough having to play with it hanging over me,” he says. “But keeping my card in South Korea the last week of the year, it was all worth it.”

It was only a few weeks after that proud moment at the Jack Nicklaus Club in Incheon when Penge finally learned his fate. The punishment was a three-month ban, with one month suspended, as well as a £2,000 fine.

“This was all a genuine and honest mistake that I have taken full responsibility for and I will never ever make the same mistake again,” Penge said in a statement afterwards.

The man from West Sussex has been nothing if not contrite. “I broke the rules,” he admits. “I held my hands up straight away and said, look, black and white. It was never my intention or understanding to, but I broke the rules.”

It is testament to Penge’s character that he has turned these months of torment into a positive. He believes the ban has been a “blessing in disguise” due to his invaluable time away from the course. Penge underwent a doctor’s assessment during those fallow weeks and that was when he learned of his ADHD condition.

“He had become concerned because he could barely recall the gambling integrity program that the tour had enrolled him on back in 2023, while the diagnosis also made him understand the way he deals with certain situations in his life.

“The overwhelming reaction to what had really happened also lifted Penge. “It was actually a relief everyone knowing, because the support I got from it was just amazing,” he says. “It’s obviously a bit of a touchy subject for everyone involved and everyone’s got their own opinion on how it was dealt with, but the players, the people that follow me, my family, my friends, made it pretty clear what their opinion was on it.

“It’s built some relationships of mine. I knew who was there for me and who wasn’t. I just can’t thank everyone enough for the support that I got. I probably had 100 players message me. Players of all standards – legends of the game and rookies. It’s something that I’ll never forget. It’s made me stronger and now I know to read things a bit more thoroughly and not be as blasé with stuff. It’s made me a better person.”

During his suspension, Penge changed swing coach and adapted his approach to learning to accommodate his condition. He made some adjustments to his swing and planned a big comeback at the Kenya Open in February.

An auspicious top-20 finish on his return was then followed by a top-three in South Africa. Penge has long been viewed as a serious talent on the precipice of a breakthrough, a huge hitter with a swing that’s the envy of the range on the DP World Tour.

But now he was finally playing with freedom and a newfound resilience after what had gone before. Just two months and seven events into his comeback, he claimed his maiden tour win, the Hainan Classic in China.

“People being in a position to win can find it quite daunting,” he smiles as he reflects on that commanding three-shot victory. “After what I’ve been through the past year, the adversity that I’ve had to deal with, I feel like that played a massive part when I was walking to the first tee on the Sunday. I said to myself, ‘I want to enjoy these moments. This is what we do it for.’ I’ve been through enough in my life to prove to myself that I’m strong enough to deal with it.”

The victory in China was enough to seal a Penge at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, and he turned heads Stateside impressing with a tie for 28th on his first major start in the United States. Then came a joint runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open alongside Rory McIlroy.

More evidence, perhaps, that Penge belongs in the big time.

“I was in the limelight for the wrong reasons,” he says. “But we’re through that now. I just wanted to make sure that when I came back, I got in the limelight for coming back strong.”

He’s done that alright. After a tumultuous year of self-doubt, introspection, relief and euphoria, Penge’s next chapter promises to be compelling.

