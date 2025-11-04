Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Marco Penge is one of the hottest prospects in European golf, and the Englishman is already looking ahead to his maiden season on the PGA Tour.

Sitting second in the Race to Dubai Rankings, Penge is in line to take one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to the best performers not otherwise exempt on the DP World Tour.

It has been quite the 12 months for Penge, who this time last year just about managed to keep hold of his spot on the DP World Tour at the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

One year on, Penge is looking to become Europe’s No. 1 player, with Rory McIlroy the only man standing in his way ahead of the first of two season-ending playoffs at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Asking about the prospect of playing PGA Tour golf next year, Penge said at Yas Links: “I’ve been preparing for next year. Went to America after winning in Spain with my wife to try to house hunt and all that stuff and get some things in place.

“I’ve looked at the schedule and fully aware that I think that if you’re top 30 in the world before an elevated event, you get into that tournament.

“Yeah, I’ve done it. I’m a numbers guy, so I’ve done a bit of math. Worked out where I want to be. But yeah, you know, always trying to be playing in the majors and the elevated events and start my season over there and come back over here to play tournaments like this.

“I don’t think the amount of tournaments I’ll be playing will be sliding down. I think it will probably only get a bit more. I’ve competed and this is a start of four events on the trot, so yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

Before his move Stateside though, Penge has the small matter of hunting down the Race to Dubai title, starting in Abu Dhabi this week.

He faces the uphill task of overtaking McIlroy, who is looking to win the season-long prize for the seventh time in his career following victories at the Masters and Ireland this year.

Sitting one spot below the five-time major winner in the standings means Penge will play alongside McIlroy in Thursday’s opening round, and this is an opportunity he is relishing.

“I know on Thursday morning when I step on the tee I’m going to have some adrenaline because I’m playing with one of the best players in the world for the first time,” Penge said.

“I don’t think I’m going to be too nervous. It’s purely the adrenaline, similar to how I felt in the playoff at the Spanish Open. I’ve got a lot of things in place to prepare for that.

“Fully aware of it already in my head that that’s how I’m going to feel. But I clarified with my psychologist that I tend to play my best golf when I feel like that.

“It’s nothing to be scared of. I just want to enjoy the moment and enjoy the experience, being in this position and playing with the top players of the world.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.