Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A fortnight ago, before his third win of an eye-catching breakthrough season, Marco Penge made an intriguing observation while watching the Ryder Cup.

“I have never watched LIV,” he wrote on X, “but how good is it watching Rahmbo at his best…”

Jon Rahm, LIV’s biggest star of course, was on fire at Bethpage Black and praise for Penge was similarly effusive after he outlasted an ailing Dan Brown to claim the Spanish Open title in Madrid.

Penge, who had been considered by Luke Donald to make the European team in New York, has risen to a career-high of 31st in the world rankings and sealed places at both the Masters and the Open in 2026.

But where else does his future lie?

• Marco Penge: ‘Why my gambling ban was a blessing in disguise’

• Spanish Open prize money: How much did Marco Penge win?

While Penge hasn’t watched LIV – in fairness he’s been busy playing 30 events this season – speculation was rife on social media that he was being targeted as the league’s next high-profile signing.

The Englishman, however, appears to have shut those rumours down in an interview with Ten Golf.

With his PGA Tour card secure for 2026 through the DP World Tour’s Ten Card initiative, the big-hitting Penge is already planning for life Stateside with his young family.

• Tiger Woods: Fresh fears for golf icon’s future after MORE surgery

• European hero rules himself out of Ryder Cup captaincy race

“I’m going to America [on Monday] with my wife to find a place for when we move in January,” Penge told the Spanish outlet. “I’m playing the PGA Tour next year.

“Hopefully I’ll have a great season and finish in the Playoffs there and then come back to the DP World Tour and play the rest of the season here.

“I love playing golf and I’d play every week if my team let me. I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this.

“When you win a couple of national opens, that’s something that I’ll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that’s my plan.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.