Martin Borgmeier sends drive 520 yards!

Just days after Bryson DeChambeau said golf technology couldn't keep up with the ball speeds power hitters can generate, World Long Drive champion Martin Borgmeier launched a ridiculous 520-yard drive that will give R&A supremo Martin Slumbers the fear.

The German was in Bogota, Colombia at a long drive exhibition event to take advantage of the unique air density, where the ball is reported to fly 12% further at 8,400ft altitude.

Borgmeier beat the best in the world last year, including DeChambeau, at the World Long Drive finals in Nevada thanks to an unmatched 426 yard drive. Then in October, he posted a screenshot of his GC Quad showing a 463-yard carry. “Craziest carry I’ve ever seen on Quad,” he said at the time.



This ball went 520 real yards. Manually measured and radioed back.



Club Speed: 158.8

Ball Speed: 230.9

Launch: 14.7

Spin: — (didn’t pick up, best guess: 2500)

Spin Axis: -6.2

Altitude: 8,400ft

Wind: 12-16mph gusts



📍Bogotá, Colombia is incredible! pic.twitter.com/qCRv6EvALV — Martin Borgmeier (@martinborgmeier) February 5, 2023

Now it appears he's broken the world record with this 520-yard launch. Posting the video on Twitter, he said: "This ball went 520 real yards. Manually measured and radioed back."

The stats showed his cub speed was 158.8 mph with a ball speed of 230.9 mph. He also said wind was gusting between 12 and 16 mph.