search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsMartin Borgmeier sends drive 520 yards!

Golf News

Martin Borgmeier sends drive 520 yards!

By bunkered.co.uk06 February, 2023
Martin Borgmeier World Long Drive Bryson DeChambeau Driving
Martin

Think about this the next time you send one.

Just days after Bryson DeChambeau said golf technology couldn't keep up with the ball speeds power hitters can generate, World Long Drive champion Martin Borgmeier launched a ridiculous 520-yard drive that will give R&A supremo Martin Slumbers the fear. 

• Bubba Watson desperate to return to PNC

The German was in Bogota, Colombia at a long drive exhibition event to take advantage of the unique air density, where the ball is reported to fly 12% further at 8,400ft altitude. 

• Dustin Johnson picks up injury

Borgmeier beat the best in the world last year, including DeChambeau, at the World Long Drive finals in Nevada thanks to an unmatched 426 yard drive. Then in October, he posted a screenshot of his GC Quad showing a 463-yard carry. “Craziest carry I’ve ever seen on Quad,” he said at the time. 

Now it appears he’s broken the world record with this 520-yard launch. Posting the video on Twitter, he said: “This ball went 520 real yards. Manually measured and radioed back.” 

The stats showed his cub speed was 158.8 mph with a ball speed of 230.9 mph. He also said wind was gusting between 12 and 16 mph. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Martin Borgmeier

Related Articles - World Long Drive

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Driving

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One year from his first win, Scottie Scheffler says life hasn’t changed
Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.
Former Masters champ confirms final appearance in 2023
Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course
Justin Rose reveals "non-negotiable" that made him reject LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow