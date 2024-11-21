Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer has made his position clear on his next LIV Golf signing.

The former US Open champion signed Kalle Samooja from the Promotions Event last year, but the Fin was relegated after a torrid season.

Speaking at the Hong Kong Open, the German said he has no intention on waiting for the event this year, while he’s had “so many” requests from players asking to join.

“There’s the option to wait until the promotion event, but, I mean, who knows who’s going to qualify?” Kaymer said.

“I like the idea that we have a little bit more freedom in order to recruit a player. It gives a bit more freedom, a bit more flow to the whole thing.”

Kaymer, who currently plays alongside Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk, is desperate to find someone who has the “same philosophy”.

• Tyrrell Hatton named as only LIV star at Ryder Cup warm-up

• LIV star details epic pub trip after latest win

“You know, I don’t really have a loud team, I don’t have an [active] social media team,” he added. “It has to be a person who is similar to how you approach the game of golf.

“And for me, it was always important that we try to shine through good golf and not through something else, and that is what we’re looking for.”

While the future of team competitions in the professional game remains unclear, there is one thing exciting Kaymer.

That is the prospect of a ‘scouting system’, as used in other sports that would help the 39-year-old recruit players to his franchise.

“I think eventually you will get there, like how it is in the NFL, baseball, football and stuff like this,” he said.

• Martin Slumbers issues Open update on Turnberry

• Rising star hit with slow penalty on first pro start

“This is the whole point of creating a big franchise and making it nice and cool and fun. It’s a very, very exciting position to be in.”

Obvious contenders to fill the Cleeks would be Ben Campbell or John Catlin.

Campbell has been a reserve on LIV this season, travelling the world while only playing one full event.

Meanwhile, Catlin stepped into Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC on several occasions and leads the Order of Merit on the International Series.

Both players are in contention at this week’s Asian Tour event, where Kaymer will be keeping a watchful eye.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.