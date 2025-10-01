Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Martin Kaymer has one spot to fill on his LIV Golf roster, and the team captain is currently in discussions with a number of players on the DP World Tour.

Kaymer’s Cleeks endured an underwhelming season, ending 2025 12th out of 13 teams in the standings. The offseason means a chance to go back to the drawing board for the captain.

Top of his to-do list is to bring in a fourth team member after 2025 rookie Frederik Kjettrup was relegated from the league, having failed to deliver a single point for the Cleeks.

“We are already on the case talking to several players,” Kaymer told bunkered.co.uk of the ongoing recruitment process. “We have had a lot of interest which is a great thing.”

He continued: “We have a lot of interest from the European Tour. Guys who were finishing top-10 in Ireland [last month]. I have had calls from managers, they wanted to talk. There is a lot of interest.”

• US Ryder Cup chief under fire after failing to condemn Rory McIlroy abuse

• Dustin Johnson hires vetran caddie for Alfred Dunhill Links

Kaymer is looking to find a player that is the perfect fit for his team, delving further past a player’s past achievements.

Instead he is taking inspiration from European Ryder Cup stat guru Edoardo Molinari to find the right man for the job.

“A good resume does not mean he will perform well on LIV so we need to go into more detail and data,” Kaymer added.

“Like what Edoardo Molinari does for the Ryder Cup. We need to find someone who will make the team better. You look at some LIV free agents, we tried to compare them to Frederik for example.

“He was our weakest player, for example if those players would have counted, where would we have finished. We need to go into this detail, and this is what we are trying to do right now to become a better team.”

•Tom Watson ‘ashamed’ by Ryder Cup fan behaviour

• Ryder Cup: 6 things Keegan Bradley and the US got wrong

With LIV heading into their fourth offseason, the plan of attack from those in charge has now changed. It appears the days of offering eye-watering signing fees are gone, with Kaymer’s team keen to recruit a new face who is there to improve performance on the golf course rather than their personal bank balance.

“People are just thinking about the rumours of millions of dollars left, right and centre,” Kaymer said. “We are not that kind of team. Of course, you get paid well if you play well, but not just because you put a signature on a contract.

“Our team should be on performance, and that is something we are lacking massively. This is something we need to change, and we need to find people who are willing to work hard and can inspire each other on the team.

“Not only come here just for a big paycheck, and LIV are not going to do that anymore. They are done with those big paychecks. With every new-starter you invest at the get-go, but once you establish yourself, they don’t need it anymore.”

Kaymer’s position as a playing captain means his offseasons now look a little different, with his role not only to improve his own game, but to continue to grow his franchise.

From player recruitment, to landing commercial deals, the months between seasons are seemingly some of the busiest for the two-time major winner.

“It is a different approach to what I have been doing for the last 15 years,” Kaymer explained. “I can do what I love to do. Play golf, practice, but I am also learning new things that can help me after my career.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.