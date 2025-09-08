Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Martin Kaymer delivered one of the most iconic moments in European Ryder Cup history at Medinah Country Club in 2012, but he currently finds himself on the outside looking in.

The German announced himself as a mainstay in the European setup throughout the 2010s, before returning as a vice-captain at Whistling Straits to Padraig Harrington in 2021.

Since his move to LIV Golf though, the German has been forced to take a step back, having seen one of his fellow 2021 vice-skippers, Luke Donald go on to become the man in charge of Team Europe.

Under Donald’s leadership, the Europeans won back the Ryder Cup in Rome in 2023, and he was therefore trusted with taking on the captaincy role once more this time around.

By leading the Euros to New York later this month, Donald will become the first back-to-back Ryder Cup captain since Bernard Gallacher oversaw three match play clashes in the 1990s.

• Luke Donald explains Ryder Cup star’s Wentworth absence

• Rory McIlroy reacts to thrilling Irish Open win

Whether Donald follows in Gallacher’s footsteps by taking on the role past Bethpage Black remains to be seen.

Looking into the future, Team Europe have a whole host of captain candidates and Kaymer hopes one day he will get the chance to lead his continent.

“It would definitely be a dream to be a Ryder Cup captain,” the German told bunkered.co.uk. “It doesn’t matter if it was in Europe or America. To get that honour would be amazing.”

As things stand Kaymer is unable to take on the role having resigned from the DP World Tour on the back of his move to LIV.

But with tensions appearing to be easing among rival tours, the Cleeks man is hoping that one day he and his fellow LIV players will get the chance to take charge of a European team.

“My hope is that any LIV player has the chance to be a Ryder Cup captain one day,” he added.

“My Ryder Cup career has been extremely emotional. I love the European Tour a lot, with how they did a lot of things in the past, and how proud I am to be European and have been a part of the European Tour for so many years.

“But in my case I need to be realistic. I need to play a little bit better, and maybe I should play a bit more on the DP World Tour too. I would like to but it became extremely difficult for obvious reasons.”

• 9 LIV Golf stars set to play BMW PGA Championship

• Ex-Premier League footballer eyeing future as tour golfer

Of course Kaymer is no stranger to captaincy, having taken on the role with the Cleeks over on the LIV setup. He feels this, along with his experiences at Whistling Straits in 2021, could one day help him lead a European team.

“I have learned a lot over the last three years and how to handle it,” Kaymer explained. “Things that I learned from being the vice-captain at Whistling Straits helped me to be the captain of the Cleeks Golf Club.

“I believe I could become a good captain but obviously I am still far away right now. It will take maybe six, eight, 10 years.”

An added bonus on top of one day becoming captain? Doing it front of a home crowd in Germany. “Maybe we are even lucky enough to have the Ryder Cup in Germany,” Kaymer added.

“I think we have a chance to host a Ryder Cup one day and that would be an amazing opportunity… Hopefully I would be involved in some role, maybe as a captain, but to host the Ryder Cup in Germany, that would be the peak of my career in terms of jobs.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.