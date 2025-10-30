Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The end of this 2025 season has long been viewed as an inflection point for LIV Golf.

A large number of the player contracts signed to kickstart the breakaway league three years ago are expiring in the coming weeks, meaning this is another pivotal stage in LIV’s fledgling history.

Plenty of observers have wondered whether the league’s bankrollers, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, would be prepared to double down with more lucrative contracts without any sign of progress over a deal with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The talk on the range here at the Hong Kong Open – where half the LIV field is competing with Masters and Open spots on the line – is that these out-of-contract players are very much keen to tie down new contracts and commit their futures once more.

Martin Kaymer is certainly in that boat.

The two-time major champion has underperformed on LIV, registering just three top-tens across his four-year stint, but he’s also made over $8million in prize money across that period.

“I think most of the contracts are up right now, and we’re in the process of it,” Kaymer told bunkered.co.uk. “I continue playing on LIV at least, hopefully, for the next five years. That’s my goal, that’s my hope, but I think it’s difficult to get a contract for five years. Also, I’m 40 years old – I need a contract that I feel comfortable with.

“In terms of when you’re 50-55, you can’t sign a contract for three or five years. It’s just not realistic in terms of playing quality compared to other players. But we’re in that process. I think most of the guys who signed up with LIV from the get-go are all trying to negotiate new contracts.”

Kaymer is targeting a new player as captain of his Cleeks GC team to replace the relegated Frederik Kjettrup. He has hired a Finnish stats company to break down the numbers and has his eyes on a number of DP World Tour players.

“We have probably 10, 12, 15 names on our list that we’re looking at,” he said. “Interest from their side, interest from our side, and now we look into stats to make a leaderboard.

“Who would be statistically the best player from those on the list? Then we make a leaderboard, and then we go from there. But we’re still in the early process right now.”

While Kaymer renegotiates his LIV contract and scouts a new signing, prospects of reigniting his DP World Tour career are very much on the backburner.

The former world No.1 says he has not given up on an ambitious return to the European Ryder Cup team, but won’t rejoin his longtime former circuit until he believes he has the game to challenge again.

“I’m not going to pick up my European Tour card next year,” Kaymer added.

“Hopefully, in 2027 – there’s a Ryder Cup year – if I feel like I have a chance to make the Ryder Cup, then I will join. Otherwise I stick with LIV.

“I have still an exemption for six, seven, eight years through my success that I had in the past. So that gives me all those years. Basically, I just wait until I feel like I’m good enough to compete on a level that I feel like I can be in the Ryder Cup.”

As it stands, Kaymer is unable to help the European cause in a leadership capacity either due to an obscure DP World Tour ruling, which was introduced long before the LIV disruption of 2022.

The 2018 ruling states that states that players cannot captain or vice-captain for the European team if they have relinquished their tour membership in any given season.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.