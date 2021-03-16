search
Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Martin Kaymer reveals “big goals” on PGA Tour return

By Ryan Crombie16 March, 2021
PGA Tour Honda Classic Tour News OWGR Martin Kaymer European Tour major champions
Martin Kaymer

Ahead of this week's Honda Classic, Martin Kaymer has revealed that he has set himself the target of returning to the world’s top-50.

The German, currently 89th on the Official World Golf Ranking, is teeing it up on the PGA Tour this week on a sponsor's invite for his first round of competitive golf since a strong T18 finish at the Saudi International in February.

The start will also be his first regular PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in August last year.

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

• WATCH - Sergio misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

• WATCH - An suffers nightmare at 17th

“I enjoy playing on the PGA Tour and I have played well in the past, so it'll be nice to play some competitive golf in America again,” Kaymer told bunkered.co.uk.

“I can stay in my apartment in America and I can play golf while being relaxed in my own surroundings.”

Despite a turbulent couple of years in 2018 and 2019, which saw the two-time major champ post only six top-10 finishes, the 36-year-old bounced back to form in 2020, finishing inside the top-10 eight times whilst also coming second on the total Strokes Gained ranking on the European Tour.

Now, with confidence in his golf game returning, Kaymer has set himself the goal of returning to the world’s top-50.

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

• WATCH - DeChambeau TOPS drive at Sawgrass

“My big goal is definitely to get back into the top-50, which will allow me to play the in the tournaments that I want to be contending in again,” added the 11-time European Tour winner. “It's just a matter of practicing and dedicating the time to get that practice in, which I've done recently.

“Because I didn’t have that much time off over winter, unfortunately, I didn't play the way I wanted in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. My performance in Saudi Arabia was already a little bit better and I’m excited going forward.

• Popular Scots municipal course under threat

“I was in Florida for ten days to practice and now I’m looking forward to getting out at the Honda. Before I kick off in Europe again, I will do a little bit of a fitness and practice boot camp in Florida before I tee it up, wherever in Europe that might be.”

