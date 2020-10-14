Martin Laird in pole position to end long title drought

Martin Laird is in pole position to end a seven-year PGA Tour title drought this weekend.

The Scot has a share of the 36-hole lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Laird, 37, finished with an eagle to post an eight-under 63. That has him on 14-under at halfway and tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Austin Cook and Peter Malnati.

Laird won the most recent of his three PGA Tour titles in April 2013 at the Valero Texas Open. However, returning to the scene of his maiden victory back in 2009, the world No.351 is hopeful that this weekend can yield win number four.

“I feel like I've been hitting it great for a while,” said the Glasgow-born man. “Been working hard on the putting. It's coming around nicely.

“My swing feels great. It's right where I want it. I feel like I'm controlling my ball flight really well, and knew I just needed to make some putts.

“I said to my coach last night, If I just keep doing this and I get a day when the putts start going in, it could get really good. They finally went in on that back nine today and it was fun.”

Laird only recently returned to action after an extended lay-off caused by a torn knee ligament.

The former Hilton Park man relocated with his family to Colorado during the COVID-19 lockdown. A torn Meniscus after only a few weeks in the new house meant he was unable to return to action when the tour resumed.

He missed the cut on his first PGA Tour appearance since March at the Safeway Open last month but a good performance at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship was followed by a top-30 finish at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Now, he is hopeful that returning to the scene of one of his finest hours this weekend will breathe new life into his career.

“I feel like it's definitely a course that you need some local knowledge,” added Laird. “The greens are a little tricky sometimes with the way they break. I kind of know where to hit it around here and know the holes you judge just play a little more conservative and the holes you can play aggressive."