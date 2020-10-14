search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMartin Laird in pole position to end long title drought

Golf News

Martin Laird in pole position to end long title drought

By Michael McEwan10 October, 2020
Martin Laird Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tpc summerlin PGA Tour Tour News Scottish news
Martin Laird

Martin Laird is in pole position to end a seven-year PGA Tour title drought this weekend.

The Scot has a share of the 36-hole lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Laird, 37, finished with an eagle to post an eight-under 63. That has him on 14-under at halfway and tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Austin Cook and Peter Malnati.

Laird won the most recent of his three PGA Tour titles in April 2013 at the Valero Texas Open. However, returning to the scene of his maiden victory back in 2009, the world No.351 is hopeful that this weekend can yield win number four.

• Bryson hits back at Matt Fitz criticism

• "It's orgasmic" - Norman shares love of Scots course

“I feel like I've been hitting it great for a while,” said the Glasgow-born man. “Been working hard on the putting. It's coming around nicely.

“My swing feels great. It's right where I want it. I feel like I'm controlling my ball flight really well, and knew I just needed to make some putts.

“I said to my coach last night, If I just keep doing this and I get a day when the putts start going in, it could get really good. They finally went in on that back nine today and it was fun.”

Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

Laird only recently returned to action after an extended lay-off caused by a torn knee ligament.

The former Hilton Park man relocated with his family to Colorado during the COVID-19 lockdown. A torn Meniscus after only a few weeks in the new house meant he was unable to return to action when the tour resumed.

• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

He missed the cut on his first PGA Tour appearance since March at the Safeway Open last month but a good performance at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship was followed by a top-30 finish at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Now, he is hopeful that returning to the scene of one of his finest hours this weekend will breathe new life into his career.

“I feel like it's definitely a course that you need some local knowledge,” added Laird. “The greens are a little tricky sometimes with the way they break. I kind of know where to hit it around here and know the holes you judge just play a little more conservative and the holes you can play aggressive."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Martin Laird

Related Articles - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Related Articles - tpc summerlin

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
Titleist
play button
Is this a cheaper and better ball??? – Vice Golf balls review
Vice
play button
IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?
Mizuno JPX921
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cameraman red-faced after on-air gaffe at Fairmont St Andrews
This Masters video will give you MAJOR goosebumps...
Making the Ryder Cup team would be 'amazing', says Martin Laird
'I was the first-ever person to win with a Titleist Pro V1'
Henrik Stenson tips Bryson DeChambeau to tame Augusta

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t shift your weight off the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow