search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMartin Slumbers provides positive update on AIG Women's Open

Golf News

Martin Slumbers provides positive update on AIG Women's Open

By Ryan Crombie23 March, 2021
R&A Martin Slumbers AIG Women's Open Carnoustie Sophia Popov Ladies Golf Tour News
Womensopenflag

The R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has published an optimistic letter to golf fans ahead of the AIG Women’s Open in August.

The AIG Women’s Open, won last year by German Sophia Popov, is set to be played at Carnoustie from August 19-22.

The open letter from Slumbers points towards the tournament possibly allowing the attendance of fans, should the vaccine rollout continue at a steady and successful pace.

“Like many of you, we have been closely following the progress of the Scottish government’s roadmap and welcome the growing sense of optimism that measures can be eased in the weeks ahead,” said Slumbers in the letter. “We share that positive sentiment and I would like to briefly update you on our plans for this year’s AIG Women’s Open, which will be played at Carnoustie from 19-22 August.

• JB Holmes blasted by fans for slow play

• Fowler responds to dig from Faldo

“Last year the AIG Women’s Open was the only major sporting event to be played in Scotland. This was incredibly important to the women athletes who competed and whose playing opportunities had been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. It was a fantastic championship with Sophia Popov’s fairytale win proving perseverance, belief and hard work are the markers of success.

“However, one thing was missing – you, the fans.

“Fans bring a whole other dimension to the AIG Women’s Open, from the cheers erupting across the course, to the nail-biting tension at the 72nd hole and the laughter, joy and camaraderie of celebrating the world’s best women golfers. You are what elevates a championship from memorable to truly special.

“We are greatly encouraged that we will be able to welcome fans at the AIG Women’s Open and I would like to assure you that we are working with the Scottish and UK governments, our health and safety advisers, agencies and our partners at AIG to progress our plans to ensure that everyone can enjoy the action at Carnoustie safely.

• PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

“Nothing is certain with the COVID-19 pandemic but as the vaccine rollout continues at pace and the governments provide a clear framework for moving back toward normality, we believe that the AIG Women's Open will provide fans with something wonderful to anticipate this summer.

“Let’s look forward to the final putt being rolled in on the 72nd hole to a huge roar from fans at the 2021 AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Martin Slumbers

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - Sophia Popov

Related Articles - Ladies Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dumbarnie Links to stage 2021 Women's Scottish Open
Report: Brooks Koepka facing lengthy spell on sidelines
It's official: Rory McIlroy has a new coach
Is this how Pete Cowen can turn McIlroy's game around?
Golf equipment boss says gear rollback is unlikely

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow