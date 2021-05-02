search
Massive blaze destroys clubhouse at popular golf club

Golf News

Massive blaze destroys clubhouse at popular golf club

By Michael McEwan02 May, 2021
Lutterworth Golf Club Golf in England golf in leicestershire Amateur Golf grassroots golf Fire
Lutterworth Golf Club

A huge blaze has ripped through the clubhouse of a popular English club. 

Emergency services were called to Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire around 10pm last night (Saturday, May 1). 

Appliances from nine different stations attended the scene. 

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the fire but the clubhouse appears to have been largely destroyed. 

A statement on the club's Facebook page said: "Sadly, there has been a major fire at Lutterworth Golf Club this evening.

"The course and club will be closed until further notice. We will give more information when we can."

Responding to news, one golfer wrote: "The whole history of the club was etched throughout the whole clubhouse... absolutely speechless and devastated."

Another wrote: This is such sad news, I used to work at the golf club and played golf for many years. The history of the club has gone and so many irreplaceable items."

Founded in 1904, Lutterworth was a nine-hole course until 1979 when it increased to 15, and then in 1987 became an 18-hole course. It has been played in its current form since 1996. 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is already underway.

