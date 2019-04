There are only a few days to go until the 83rd edition of The Masters gets underway and, as ever, speculation is rife as to who might win the Green Jacket and what might unfold.

To say there's no shortage of potential storylines is rather understating things so, in an attempt to get in front of the headlines, we've taken a look at eight particular things to keep an eye out for at Augusta National this week.

