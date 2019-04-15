Masters 2019: Final round tee times

Just like that, the final round of the first men's major championship of the season is upon us.

Despite major schedule adjustments having to be made as a result of expected bad weather later in the day on Sunday - more details on that here - the stage is set for a thrilling finale to the 2019 Masters at Augusta National.

Here's a list of all the final round tee times for the 83rd Masters Tournament (UK times in brackets)...

Hole 1

7.30am (12.30pm)

Kyle Stanley, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7.41am (12.41pm)

Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7.52am (12.52pm)

Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8.03am (1.03pm)

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8.14am (1.14pm)

Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8.25am (1.25pm)

Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8.36am (1.36pm)

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.47am (1.47pm)

Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8.58am (1.58pm)

Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9.09am (2.09pm)

Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9.20am (2.20pm)

Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

Hole 10

7.30am (12.30pm)

Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovland*, Charley Hoffman

7.41am (12.41pm)

Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Takumi Kanaya*

7.52am (12.52pm)

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8.03am (1.03pm)

Jimmy Walker, JB Holmes, Charles Howell III

8.14am (1.14pm)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz*



8.25am (1.25pm)

Patrick Reed, Devon Bling*, Keith Mitchell

8.36am (1.36pm)

Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

8.47am (1.47pm)

Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

8.58am (1.58pm)

Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li

9.09am (2.09pm)

Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel

9.20am (2.20pm)

Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren

* Denotes amateur