Masters 2019: How to watch for FREE on the BBC

Had you given up on watching the 2019 Masters Tournament on an account of not being a Sky Sports customer?



Fear not – help is at hand.

The BBC has limited broadcast rights for the first men’s major of the season, details of which have just been revealed.

This includes live TV programming from Augusta National for the final two rounds, as well as comprehensive online and radio coverage throughout the week.



Full BBC TV Masters schedule

Tuesday, 9 April

1.45pm: Masters 2018 Review (BBC 2)

Wednesday, 10 April

11:15pm: Masters 2019 Preview (BBC 2)

Friday, 12 April

7pm: Highlights (BBC 2)



Saturday, 13 April

1.15pm: Highlights (BBC 1)

3.15pm: Live coverage from featured groups, Connected TV and online

4pm: On the Range, Connected TV and online

7.30pm: Third round LIVE (BBC 2, additional live coverage on Red Button)



Sunday, 14 April

3.15pm: Live coverage from featured groups, Connected TV and online

4pm: On the Range, Connected TV and online

6.30pm: Final round LIVE (BBC 2, additional live coverage on Red Button from 16:35)