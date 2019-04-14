Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed

Grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy will have Rickie Fowler and Australia's Cameron Smith for company in the opening two rounds of this week's Masters Tournament.

The Northern Irishman needs only a victory at Augusta National to become just the sixth player in history to win all four of men's golf major championships.

He, Fowler and Smith go off in Group No.15 at 11.15am (4.15pm UK), followed immediately by the sole Scot in the field, Sandy Lyle. The 1988 Masters champion will play alongside US duo Michael Kim and Patton Kizzire in the first two rounds.

Tiger Woods is in the group immediately before McIlroy (11.04am local / 4.04pm UK) alongside Haotong Li and Jon Rahm.

Open champion Francesco Molinari is in an all-European trio with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton at 1.16pm (6.16pm UK) on Thursday, with Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day going off at 1.38pm (6.38pm UK).

World No.1 Justin Rose, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson and former US PGA champ Justin Thomas tee off in the penultimate group on Thursday (1.49pm / 6.49pm UK) followed by Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka (2pm / 7pm UK).

As is customary, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player will get things underway with the ceremonial first tee shots at 8.15am (1.15pm UK).

Rounds 1 tee times in full (round two in brackets)

8.15am (11.15am)

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player

8.41am (11.26am)

Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8.52am (11.37am)

Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell*

9.03am (11.48am)

Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9.14am (11.59am)

Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya*

9.25am (12.10pm)

Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, JB Holmes

9.36am (12.32pm)

Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9.47am (12.43pm)

Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9.58am (12.54pm)

Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10.09am (1.05pm)

Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10.31am (1.16pm)

Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland*

10.42am (1.27pm)

Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10.53am (1.38pm)

Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Shauffele, Gary Woodland

11.04am (1.49pm)

Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11.15am (2.00pm)

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11.26am (8.30am)

Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11.37am (8.41am)

Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling*

11.48am (8.52am)

Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11.59am (9.03am)

Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12.10pm (9.14am)

Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz*

12.32pm (9.25am)

Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.43 (9.36am)

Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula*

12.54pm (9.47am)

Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1.05pm (9.58am)

Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1.16pm (10.09am)

Francesco Molinari, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1.27pm (10.31am)

Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1.38pm (10.42am)

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1.49pm (10.53am)

Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2.00pm (11.04am)

Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

* Denotes amateur