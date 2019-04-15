Masters 2019: Round 3 tee times in full

After a thrilling first two days, it's shaping up to be a weekend to remember at Augusta National.
So, here's our advice: clear your diary, stock the fridge, load up on snacks and get ready to enjoy a classic Masters Saturday.
Here's a list of all the Round 3 tee times for the 83rd Masters Tournament (UK times in brackets)...
9.05am (2.05pm)
Eddie Pepperell
9.15am (2.15pm)
Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo
9.25am (2.25pm)
Zach Johnson, Takami Kanaya*
9.35am (2.35pm)
Alex Noren, Billy Horschel
9.45am (2.45pm)
Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling*
9.55am (2.55pm)
Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li
10.05am (3.05pm)
Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise
10.15am (3.15pm)
Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay
10.25am (3.25pm)
Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman
10.35am (3.35pm)
Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry
10.45am (3.45pm)
Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
11.05 am (4.05pm)
Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11.15am (4.15pm)
Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley
11.25am (4.25pm)
Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
11.35am (4.35pm)
Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz*
11.45am (4.45pm)
Viktor Hovland*, Jimmy Walker
11.55am (4.55pm)
Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson
12.05pm (5.05pm)
Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway
12.15pm (5.15pm)
Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12.25pm (5.25pm)
Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood
12.35pm (5.35pm)
JB Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard
12.45pm (5.45pm)
Thorbjørn Olesen, Kevin Kisner
1.05pm (6.05pm)
Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler
1.15pm (6.15pm)
Corey Conners, Tony Finau
1.25pm (6.25pm)
Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
1.35pm (6.35pm)
Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1.45pm (6.45pm)
Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson
1.55pm (6.55pm)
Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
2.05pm (7.05pm)
Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
2.15pm (7.15pm)
Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele
2.25pm (7.25pm)
Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson
2.35pm (7.35pm)
Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
2.45pm (7.45pm)
Francesco Molinari, Jason Day
* Denotes amateur