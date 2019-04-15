search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMasters 2019: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

Masters 2019: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk13 April, 2019
The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships Tee times
Round 3 Tee Times

After a thrilling first two days, it's shaping up to be a weekend to remember at Augusta National. 

So, here's our advice: clear your diary, stock the fridge, load up on snacks and get ready to enjoy a classic Masters Saturday. 

Here's a list of all the Round 3 tee times for the 83rd Masters Tournament (UK times in brackets)...

9.05am (2.05pm)
Eddie Pepperell

9.15am (2.15pm)
Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo

9.25am (2.25pm)
Zach Johnson, Takami Kanaya*

9.35am (2.35pm)
Alex Noren, Billy Horschel

9.45am (2.45pm)
Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling*

9.55am (2.55pm)
Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

• How Jason Day's wife saved his Masters

10.05am (3.05pm)
Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise

10.15am (3.15pm)
Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay

10.25am (3.25pm)
Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman

10.35am (3.35pm)
Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

• WATCH - Security guard almost cleans out Tiger

10.45am (3.45pm)
Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

11.05 am (4.05pm)
Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11.15am (4.15pm)
Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley

11.25am (4.25pm)
Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

• Legend announces Masters retirement

11.35am (4.35pm)
Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz*

11.45am (4.45pm)
Viktor Hovland*, Jimmy Walker

11.55am (4.55pm)
Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12.05pm (5.05pm)
Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway

12.15pm (5.15pm)
Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello

• WATCH - Zach Johnson suffers HUGE embarrassment

12.25pm (5.25pm)
Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood

12.35pm (5.35pm)
JB Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard

12.45pm (5.45pm)
Thorbjørn Olesen, Kevin Kisner

1.05pm (6.05pm)
Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

1.15pm (6.15pm)
Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1.25pm (6.25pm)
Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

1.35pm (6.35pm)
Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

• Bernhard Langer fumes at slow play warning

1.45pm (6.45pm)
Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

1.55pm (6.55pm)
Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire

2.05pm (7.05pm)
Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

2.15pm (7.15pm)
Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

2.25pm (7.25pm)
Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2.35pm (7.35pm)
Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2.45pm (7.45pm)
Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

* Denotes amateur

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tee times

Golf News

Golf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year
HUGE celebrity calls Tiger’s win ‘a dream come true’
Golf fan pockets $1.1MILLION after Tiger wins Masters
WATCH: Andy Murray swaps tennis racquet for golf clubs
Does the modern golf swing cause back injuries?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow