Masters 2019: Round 3 tee times in full

After a thrilling first two days, it's shaping up to be a weekend to remember at Augusta National.

So, here's our advice: clear your diary, stock the fridge, load up on snacks and get ready to enjoy a classic Masters Saturday.

Here's a list of all the Round 3 tee times for the 83rd Masters Tournament (UK times in brackets)...

9.05am (2.05pm)

Eddie Pepperell

9.15am (2.15pm)

Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo

9.25am (2.25pm)

Zach Johnson, Takami Kanaya*

9.35am (2.35pm)

Alex Noren, Billy Horschel

9.45am (2.45pm)

Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling*

9.55am (2.55pm)

Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

• How Jason Day's wife saved his Masters

10.05am (3.05pm)

Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise



10.15am (3.15pm)

Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay

10.25am (3.25pm)

Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman

10.35am (3.35pm)

Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

• WATCH - Security guard almost cleans out Tiger

10.45am (3.45pm)

Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

11.05 am (4.05pm)

Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11.15am (4.15pm)

Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley

11.25am (4.25pm)

Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

• Legend announces Masters retirement

11.35am (4.35pm)

Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz*

11.45am (4.45pm)

Viktor Hovland*, Jimmy Walker



11.55am (4.55pm)

Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12.05pm (5.05pm)

Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway

12.15pm (5.15pm)

Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello

• WATCH - Zach Johnson suffers HUGE embarrassment

12.25pm (5.25pm)

Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood

12.35pm (5.35pm)

JB Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard

12.45pm (5.45pm)

Thorbjørn Olesen, Kevin Kisner



1.05pm (6.05pm)

Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

1.15pm (6.15pm)

Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1.25pm (6.25pm)

Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

1.35pm (6.35pm)

Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

• Bernhard Langer fumes at slow play warning

1.45pm (6.45pm)

Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

1.55pm (6.55pm)

Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire

2.05pm (7.05pm)

Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

2.15pm (7.15pm)

Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

2.25pm (7.25pm)

Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2.35pm (7.35pm)

Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2.45pm (7.45pm)

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

* Denotes amateur