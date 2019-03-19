search
HomeGolf NewsMasters 2019: The field as it stands

The Stretch

Masters 2019: The field as it stands

By bunkered.co.uk19 March, 2019
The Masters 2019 Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Patrick Reed Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy
Masters Leaderboard

The first men’s major championship of the season is just around the corner – the 2019 Masters Tournament.

As ever, golf’s annual visit to Augusta National Golf Club is keenly anticipated, not least amongst the players who will get to battle it for the coveted Green Jacket.

Here’s a look at the players who have already secured their place in the field for the 83rd edition of the tournament.

Last updated: March 19, 2019

Patrick Reed Masters 2018

1. Past Masters champions

Ángel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio García, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, José María Olazábal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods, Ian Woosnam

Past champions who are not expected to play: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke, Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Fuzzy Zoeller.

2. Last five US Open champions

Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka

3. Last five Open champions

Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

4. Last five PGA champions

Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

5. Last three winners of The Players Championship

Kim Si-woo, Webb Simpson

• Patrick Reed reveals what he'll serve at Champions Dinner

Justin Thomas Augusta

• Rory McIlroy thinks he has "great chance" of Masters win

6. Top two finishers in the 2018 US Amateur

Devon Bling (a), Viktor Hovland (a)

7. Winner of the 2018 Amateur Championship

Jovan Rebula (a)

8. Winner of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Takumi Kanaya (a)

9. Winner of the 2018 US Mid-Amateur

Kevin O'Connell (a)

10. Winner of the 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship

Álvaro Ortiz (a)

11. The top 12 finishers and ties in the 2018 Masters Tournament

Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith

12. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2018 US Open

Tommy Fleetwood

13. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2018 Open Championship

Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele

14. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2018 PGA Championship

Stewart Cink

• TV GUIDE | When and where to watch the 2019 Masters

Bryson De Chambeau Augusta

• Punter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

15. Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, between the 2018 Masters Tournament and the 2019 Masters Tournament

Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, J. B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Na, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Tway, Aaron Wise (through The Players Championship), April 7

16. All players qualifying for the 2018 edition of The Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Billy Horschel, Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley, Gary Woodland

17. Top 50 on the final 2018 Official World Golf Ranking

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Lucas Bjerregaard, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Li Haotong, Alex Norén, Thorbjørn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace

18. Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking list on April 1, 2019

TBC

19. International invitees

Shugo Imahira

