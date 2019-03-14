search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMasters 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

The Stretch

Masters 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

By bunkered.co.uk14 March, 2019
Masters Tournament Masters Augusta National golf on TV Major Championships Sky Sports Golf Sky Sports Nick Dougherty Ewen Murray Butch Harmon
August National Clubhouse

Sky Sports has revealed details of where and when you will be able to watch all of the action from this year’s Masters Tournament.

Just as it has done since 2011, all four rounds of the first men’s major championship of the year – taking place at Augusta National from April 11-13 – will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Nick Dougherty will lead the on-site team and will be joined in Georgia by the commentary team of Ewen Murray, Butch Harmon, Paul McGinley and Rich Beem.

• Punter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

Sarah Stirk will take charge of the interviews at the Sky Cart, whilst James Haddock will provide updates to Sky Sports News viewers.

Full Sky Sports Masters schedule

Monday, April 8

5pm: The Masters - On The Range - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Wednesday, April 10

2pm: The Masters - On The Range - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.
7pm: The Masters - Par 3 Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

• Patrick Reed reveals what he'll serve at Champions Dinner

Thursday, April 11

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Friday, April 13

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

• QUIZ - Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champs?

Saturday, April 13

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday, April 14

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Related Articles - Masters Tournament

Related Articles - Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Nick Dougherty

Related Articles - Ewen Murray

Related Articles - Butch Harmon

Golf News

Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert
Huge name says Players SHOULD be made a fifth major
Henrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win
Lee Westwood wins big – VERY big – at Cheltenham Festival
bunkered reader wins $1,000... will you be next?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow