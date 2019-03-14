Masters 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

Sky Sports has revealed details of where and when you will be able to watch all of the action from this year’s Masters Tournament.



Just as it has done since 2011, all four rounds of the first men’s major championship of the year – taking place at Augusta National from April 11-13 – will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Nick Dougherty will lead the on-site team and will be joined in Georgia by the commentary team of Ewen Murray, Butch Harmon, Paul McGinley and Rich Beem.



Sarah Stirk will take charge of the interviews at the Sky Cart, whilst James Haddock will provide updates to Sky Sports News viewers.

Full Sky Sports Masters schedule

Monday, April 8

5pm: The Masters - On The Range - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Wednesday, April 10

2pm: The Masters - On The Range - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The Masters - Par 3 Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.



Thursday, April 11

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Friday, April 13

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday, April 13

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday, April 14

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event