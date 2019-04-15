search
Masters 2019: World reacts to Tiger Woods' win

Masters 2019: World reacts to Tiger Woods' win

By Michael McEwan14 April, 2019
When Tiger Woods last won a major, social media was in its infancy.

So, it has been rather interesting to see the various platforms used to salute the now 15-time major champion's Masters victory

Some of the world's most famous individuals all took time out of their day to congratulate the 43-year-old on returning to the major winner's circle. 

We've curated some of the most eye-catching posts...

As you might expect, Woods fellow pros were also quick to congratulate him...

View this post on Instagram

It wasn’t to be.. A couple of mistakes were very costly today. But a day we will remember as @tigerwoods comeback incredible. What he has done for the game of golf can’t be quantified. We all owe a lot to him for that. # Respect. Enjoy number 15 Mr Woods. 1st. Driver, PW, 2 Putts, Par 2nd. Driver, 8 iron x 2, 2 Putt, Bogey 3rd. 4 iron, SW, 2 Putt, Par 4th. 3H, 2 Putt, Par 5th, Driver, 3H, 2 Putt, Par 6th. 7 iron, 1 Putt, 🐥 7th. Driver , 9 iron, 1 Putt, 🐥 8th. Driver, 3 Wood, 3 Putt, Par 9th. Driver, 8 iron, 2 Putt, Par 10th. Driver, 7 iron, 2 Putt, Par 11th. Driver, 5 iron, SW, 2 Putt, Bogey 12th. 8 iron, Drop, LW, 2 Putt, Double 13th. Driver, 5 iron, 2 Putt, 🐥 14th. Driver, 9 iron, 2 Putt, Par 15th. Driver, 5 iron, 2 Putt, 🐥 16th. 7 iron, 2 Putt, Par 17th. Driver, 8 iron, 3 Putt, Bogey 18th. Driver, 9 iron, 2 Putt, Par @themasters 2019 always fun weeks 👍🏼🙏🏼👊🏼

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

However, the best congratulatory message of all surely came from the man whose seemingly unimpeachable record he has now moved with three major victories of.

Over to you, Jack.

What. A. Day.

