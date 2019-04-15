Masters 2019: World reacts to Tiger Woods' win

When Tiger Woods last won a major, social media was in its infancy.

So, it has been rather interesting to see the various platforms used to salute the now 15-time major champion's Masters victory.

Some of the world's most famous individuals all took time out of their day to congratulate the 43-year-old on returning to the major winner's circle.

We've curated some of the most eye-catching posts...

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Whoa! Way to feel the flow, @TigerWoods! Huge congrats!

Love,

Happy Gilmore — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

As you might expect, Woods fellow pros were also quick to congratulate him...

I think I speak for a lot of the golf world when I say... We’re happy for you TW! @TigerWoods what a victory — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 14, 2019

Well done, @tigerwoods! A 5th Green Jacket after having to go through 4 back surgeries is very impressive. 18 , 15 . It’s going to be interesting! @TheMasters — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 14, 2019

What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019

THIS IS EVERYTHING https://t.co/ZVfAq4xly9 — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) April 14, 2019

The greatest moment in this great sport.

Congratulations @TigerWoods

You have given this game so much but this is definitely your finest hour.

Thank you @TheMasters — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 14, 2019

Great playing TW. Congrats on your 5th green jacket @tigerwoods#TheMasters — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) April 14, 2019

It has been a long & uncertain journey of 14 years since your last Green Jacket. A monumental challenge. For most an impossible task. But not for you. Congratulations Tiger. So special for you & your family. So great for the game of golf. Simply unbelievable. My very best. GP pic.twitter.com/Cw1Hzb9UOE — Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 14, 2019

However, the best congratulatory message of all surely came from the man whose seemingly unimpeachable record he has now moved with three major victories of.



Over to you, Jack.

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

What. A. Day.