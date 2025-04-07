Sign up for our daily newsletter
The countdown is finally over.
We put ourselves through it every year but the 2025 Masters is here, and we are ready to take that special trip down Magnolia Lane again.
So, what better way to get in the mood than running through the full field of players who will be teeing up in the 2025 Masters?
Come on, let’s get excited together…
The Masters 2025 field
Here is a full list of the Masters qualification criteria and the players who are currently exempt under each. If any player is exempt in more than one category, the numbers are listed in brackets after his name.
1. All Masters champions
Angel Cabrera
Fred Couples
Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Bernhard Langer
Hideki Matsuyama (17, 18)
Phil Mickelson (4)
Jose Maria Olazabal
Jon Rahm (2)
Patrick Reed (13)
Scottie Scheffler (5, 6, 13, 17, 18)
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
2. Last five US Open champions
Wyndham Clark
Bryson DeChambeau (13, 14, 16, 17)
Matt Fitzpatrick
3. Last five Open champions
Brian Harman
Collin Morikawa (4, 13, 16, 18)
Xander Schauffele (4, 13, 18)
Cameron Smith (13)
4. Last five PGA champions
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas (18)
5. Last three Players champions
Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18)
6. Reigning Olympic gold medallist
7. Reigning US Amateur champion and runner-up
Jose Luis Ballester
Noah Kent
8. Reigning British Amateur champion
Jacob Skov Olesen
9. Reigning Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
Ding Wenyi forfeited his exemption by turning pro.
10. Reigning Latin America Amateur champion
Justin Hastings
11. Reigning US Mid-Amateur champion
Evan Beck
12. Reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion
Hiroshi Tai
13. Top 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters
Ludvig Aberg (18)
Cam Davis (17)
Tommy Fleetwood (18)
Tyrrell Hatton
Max Homa
Matthieu Pavon (14, 18)
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
14. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open
Patrick Cantlay (18)
15. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open
Billy Horschel (18)
Thriston Lawrence
Justin Rose
16. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship
Thomas Detry
Viktor Hovland (18)
17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point FedEx Cup allocation since the 2024 Masters
Taylor Pendrith (18)
Davis Riley
Robert MacIntyre (18)
Davis Thompson
Jhonattan Vegas
Aaron Rai (18)
Keegan Bradley (18)
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Yu
Matt McCarty
JT Poston
Austin Eckroat
Nico Echavarria
Rafael Campos
Maverick McNealy
Brian Campbell
Joe Highsmith
18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship
Sahith Theegala
Adam Scott
Russell Henley
Sungjae Im
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Byeong Hun An
Tony Finau
Akshay Bhatia
Sepp Straka
Chris Kirk
Tom Hoge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
19. Top 50 on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
Tom Kim
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Max Greyserman
Rasmus Hojgaard
Corey Conners
Denny McCarthy
Min Woo Lee
Lucas Glover
20. Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters
Laurie Canter
Michael Kim
21. Special Invites
Joaquin Niemann
Nicolai Hojgaard
Masters champions not expected to play
The following Green Jacket winners are not expected to take their spot in the Masters 2025 field.
Tommy Aaron
Charles Coody
Ben Crenshaw
Nick Faldo
Raymond Floyd
Trevor Immelman
Sandy Lyle
Larry Mize
Jack Nicklaus
Mark O’Meara
Gary Player
Craig Stadler
Tom Watson
Fuzzy Zoeller
Tiger Woods
Ian Woosnam
