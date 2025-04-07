Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The countdown is finally over.

We put ourselves through it every year but the 2025 Masters is here, and we are ready to take that special trip down Magnolia Lane again.

So, what better way to get in the mood than running through the full field of players who will be teeing up in the 2025 Masters?

Come on, let’s get excited together…

The Masters 2025 field

Here is a full list of the Masters qualification criteria and the players who are currently exempt under each. If any player is exempt in more than one category, the numbers are listed in brackets after his name.

1. All Masters champions

Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Hideki Matsuyama (17, 18)

Phil Mickelson (4)

Jose Maria Olazabal

Jon Rahm (2)

Patrick Reed (13)

Scottie Scheffler (5, 6, 13, 17, 18)

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

2. Last five US Open champions

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau (13, 14, 16, 17)

Matt Fitzpatrick

3. Last five Open champions

Brian Harman

Collin Morikawa (4, 13, 16, 18)

Xander Schauffele (4, 13, 18)

Cameron Smith (13)

4. Last five PGA champions

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas (18)

5. Last three Players champions

Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18)

6. Reigning Olympic gold medallist

7. Reigning US Amateur champion and runner-up

Jose Luis Ballester

Noah Kent

8. Reigning British Amateur champion

Jacob Skov Olesen

9. Reigning Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Ding Wenyi forfeited his exemption by turning pro.

10. Reigning Latin America Amateur champion

Justin Hastings

11. Reigning US Mid-Amateur champion

Evan Beck

12. Reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion

Hiroshi Tai

13. Top 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters

Ludvig Aberg (18)

Cam Davis (17)

Tommy Fleetwood (18)

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Matthieu Pavon (14, 18)

Adam Schenk

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

14. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open

Patrick Cantlay (18)

15. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open

Billy Horschel (18)

Thriston Lawrence

Justin Rose

16. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship

Thomas Detry

Viktor Hovland (18)

17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point FedEx Cup allocation since the 2024 Masters

Taylor Pendrith (18)

Davis Riley

Robert MacIntyre (18)

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai (18)

Keegan Bradley (18)

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

JT Poston

Austin Eckroat

Nico Echavarria

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship

Sahith Theegala

Adam Scott

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka

Chris Kirk

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

19. Top 50 on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

Tom Kim

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

20. Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

Laurie Canter

Michael Kim

21. Special Invites

Joaquin Niemann

Nicolai Hojgaard

Masters champions not expected to play

The following Green Jacket winners are not expected to take their spot in the Masters 2025 field.

Tommy Aaron

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Sandy Lyle

Larry Mize

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Fuzzy Zoeller

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam