Augusta National Golf Club has announced a record-breaking prize fund for the 2025 Masters.
An eye-watering $21 million will be divided amongst the professionals who competed in the 89th edition of the tournament.
That makes this year’s event the second most lucrative major championship of all time, second only to last year’s US Open at Pinehurst where there was a total of $21.5 million up for grabs.
The 2024 PGA Championship offered $18.5 million to its field, with The 152nd Open at Royal Troon splitting $17 million amongst its professionals.
How much does the winner of the Masters earn?
Augusta National has announced an increase in the Masters prize purse to $21 million.
That’s up $1 million from last year, when the purse was $20 million, of which Scottie Scheffler banked banked $3.6 million. This year’s winner will take home an eye-watering $4.2 million.
Masters 2025 prize money breakdown
Total purse: $21,000,000
1. $4,200,000
2. $2,268,000
3. $1,428,000
4. $1,008,000
5. $840,000
6. $756,000
7. $703,500
8. $651,000
9. $609,000
10. $567,000
11. $525,000
12. $483,000
13. $441,000
14. $399,000
15. $378,000
16. $357,000
17. $336,000
18. $315,000
19. $294,000
20. $273,000
21. $252,000
22. $235,200
23. $218,400
24. $201,600
25. $184,800
26. $168,000
27. $161,700
28. $155,400
29. $149,100
30. $142,800
31. $136,500
32. $130,200
33. $123,900
34. $118,650
35. $113,400
36. $108,150
37. $102,900
38. $98,700
39. $94,500
40. $90,300
41. $86,100
42. $81,900
43. $77,700
44. $73,500
45. $69,300
46. $65,100
47. $60,900
48. $57,540
49. $54,600
50. $52,920
Players finishing outside the top 50 will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $51,660 depending on their scores.
Each professional who completed 36 holes but missed the cut will receive $25,000.
Masters prize money down the years
Here is a look back at how much each Masters champion has taken home…
2025: $4,200,000
2015: $1,800,000
2005: $1,260,000
1995: $396,000
1985: $126,000
1975: $40,000
1965: $20,000
1955: $5,000
1946: $2,500*
1935: $1,500
Adjusted for inflation, the $1,500 winner’s cheque for the first few editions of the Masters equates to around $35,000 today.
* The 1945 Masters was cancelled due to World War II
