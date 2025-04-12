Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Augusta National Golf Club has announced a record-breaking prize fund for the 2025 Masters.

An eye-watering $21 million will be divided amongst the professionals who competed in the 89th edition of the tournament.

That makes this year’s event the second most lucrative major championship of all time, second only to last year’s US Open at Pinehurst where there was a total of $21.5 million up for grabs.

The 2024 PGA Championship offered $18.5 million to its field, with The 152nd Open at Royal Troon splitting $17 million amongst its professionals.

How much does the winner of the Masters earn?

That’s up $1 million from last year, when the purse was $20 million, of which Scottie Scheffler banked banked $3.6 million. This year’s winner will take home an eye-watering $4.2 million.

• What else does the Masters champion win?

• What is the playoff format at the Masters?

• What is the cut rule at the Masters?

Masters 2025 prize money breakdown

Total purse: $21,000,000

1. $4,200,000

2. $2,268,000

3. $1,428,000

4. $1,008,000

5. $840,000

6. $756,000

7. $703,500

8. $651,000

9. $609,000

10. $567,000

11. $525,000

12. $483,000

13. $441,000

14. $399,000

15. $378,000

16. $357,000

17. $336,000

18. $315,000

19. $294,000

20. $273,000

21. $252,000

22. $235,200

23. $218,400

24. $201,600

25. $184,800

26. $168,000

27. $161,700

28. $155,400

29. $149,100

30. $142,800

31. $136,500

32. $130,200

33. $123,900

34. $118,650

35. $113,400

36. $108,150

37. $102,900

38. $98,700

39. $94,500

40. $90,300

41. $86,100

42. $81,900

43. $77,700

44. $73,500

45. $69,300

46. $65,100

47. $60,900

48. $57,540

49. $54,600

50. $52,920

Players finishing outside the top 50 will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $51,660 depending on their scores.

Each professional who completed 36 holes but missed the cut will receive $25,000.

Masters prize money down the years

Here is a look back at how much each Masters champion has taken home…

2025: $4,200,000

2015: $1,800,000

2005: $1,260,000

1995: $396,000

1985: $126,000

1975: $40,000

1965: $20,000

1955: $5,000

1946: $2,500*

1935: $1,500

Adjusted for inflation, the $1,500 winner’s cheque for the first few editions of the Masters equates to around $35,000 today.

* The 1945 Masters was cancelled due to World War II

