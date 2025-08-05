Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ian Woosnam believes The Open should be played solely out of St Andrews, but has called on changes to be made to the Scottish venue.

The Old Course is one of a number of prestigious courses on The Open rota, having last hosted the event in 2022.

The venue will be back on hosting duties in 2027, and Woosnam feels this is where The Open should stay, albeit with differences to the layout.

The former Masters champion is concerned that the Old Course could be taken advantage of by some of the game’s big hitters, and feels a purpose-built track is needed to host the event.

“I’ve had a few arguments about this at The Open at St Andrews Old [Course],” Woosnam told Top 100 Golf Courses.

“You could get someone like DeChambeau drive nine greens. It can make it look stupid. It takes six-and-a-half hours to play a round there.”

He continued: “Why don’t you keep St Andrews Old as a souvenir, as history.

“Build another golf course on the side of it – on the old and the new – and make a golf course specifically for The Open and play it there every year like The Masters?”

The Old Course’s return to Open hosting duties was championed by R&A chief executive Mark Darbon earlier this year.

“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course,” Darbon said earlier this year.

“So many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging.

“St Andrews generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.”

The Claret Jug’s return to the Old Course will come a year prior to the golf ball rollback in 2028.

The changes are in place to reduce distance in a bid to uphold the integrity of golf courses, something St Andrews could well benefit from.