Masters champ will pocket record prize money

For the first time in the history of the Masters, the winner will get a cheque for more than $2m to stuff into the inside pocket of the Green Jacket.
£2,070,000 to be precise.
That’s more than some of the players in the field this week – such as Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira – have earned in their entire PGA Tour careers to date.
It’s also up by $90,000 on the money Patrick Reed banked for winning the tournament last year.
Even the runner-up (in the event of a player finishing solo second) will trouser a seven-figure sum, taking home $1,242,00 of the record $11,500,000 total kitty.
The money on offer for winning the first men’s major championship has increased exponentially since Horton Smith won $1,500 for claiming the inaugural edition in 1934.
This graph shows the full extent of the increase.
Here’s a breakdown of the money at stake for the top 20 professionals in the final round.
1st $2,070,000
2nd $1,242,000
3rd $782,000
4th $552,000
5th $460,000
6th $414,000
7th $385,250
8th $356,500
9th $333,500
10th $310,500
11th $287,500
12th $264,500
13th $241,500
14th $218,500
15th $207,000
16th $195,500
17th $184,000
18th $172,500
19th $161,000
20th $149,500