Masters champ will pocket record prize money

For the first time in the history of the Masters, the winner will get a cheque for more than $2m to stuff into the inside pocket of the Green Jacket.

£2,070,000 to be precise.

That’s more than some of the players in the field this week – such as Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira – have earned in their entire PGA Tour careers to date.

It’s also up by $90,000 on the money Patrick Reed banked for winning the tournament last year.

Even the runner-up (in the event of a player finishing solo second) will trouser a seven-figure sum, taking home $1,242,00 of the record $11,500,000 total kitty.

The money on offer for winning the first men’s major championship has increased exponentially since Horton Smith won $1,500 for claiming the inaugural edition in 1934.

This graph shows the full extent of the increase.

Here’s a breakdown of the money at stake for the top 20 professionals in the final round.

1st $2,070,000

2nd $1,242,000

3rd $782,000

4th $552,000

5th $460,000

6th $414,000

7th $385,250

8th $356,500

9th $333,500

10th $310,500

11th $287,500

12th $264,500

13th $241,500

14th $218,500

15th $207,000

16th $195,500

17th $184,000

18th $172,500

19th $161,000

20th $149,500