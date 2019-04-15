search
HomeGolf NewsMasters champ will pocket record prize money

Golf News

Masters champ will pocket record prize money

By Michael McEwan14 April, 2019
Augusta National Flag

For the first time in the history of the Masters, the winner will get a cheque for more than $2m to stuff into the inside pocket of the Green Jacket.

£2,070,000 to be precise.

That’s more than some of the players in the field this week – such as Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira – have earned in their entire PGA Tour careers to date.

It’s also up by $90,000 on the money Patrick Reed banked for winning the tournament last year. 

Even the runner-up (in the event of a player finishing solo second) will trouser a seven-figure sum, taking home $1,242,00 of the record $11,500,000 total kitty.

The money on offer for winning the first men’s major championship has increased exponentially since Horton Smith won $1,500 for claiming the inaugural edition in 1934. 

This graph shows the full extent of the increase.

Masters Winners Cheque

Here’s a breakdown of the money at stake for the top 20 professionals in the final round.

1st $2,070,000 
2nd $1,242,000 
3rd $782,000 
4th $552,000 
5th $460,000 
6th $414,000 
7th $385,250 
8th $356,500 
9th $333,500 
10th $310,500 
11th $287,500 
12th $264,500 
13th $241,500 
14th $218,500 
15th $207,000 
16th $195,500 
17th $184,000 
18th $172,500 
19th $161,000 
20th $149,500 

