Masters champs given FaceApp 'Gender Swap' treatment

The Stretch

Masters champs given FaceApp 'Gender Swap' treatment

By bunkered.co.uk17 June, 2020
Fun stuff snapchat apps Masters Champions The Masters Patrick Reed Tiger Woods Jack Nicklaus
If you’ve been on social media today, you’ll probably have seen people going wild for Faceapp. 

Using the very latest Artificial Intelligence technology, the app allows people to, amongst other things, change a picture of a person from male to female or female to male with remarkably realistic results.

The Celtic FC squad, the England cricket team and even Boris Johnson and his government have been given the treatment.

However, our favourites are the Masters champions who been scanned through the app by the brilliant Twitter account @ClubProGuy (if you aren’t following him, you should be)

Hit the NEXT button below to check them out.

