Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has offered his verdict on the fan behaviour that marred last month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Ridley, 73, was speaking at this week’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, which will award the winner a place in next year’s Masters and Open Championship.

He shared the feeling that the antics in New York crossed the line, whilst echoing Rory McIlroy’s stance that golf has to be held to a higher standard.

“I don’t think anyone was particularly happy with what happened this year,” said Ridley. “It reminds us, as custodians of the game, the responsibility we have to perpetuate (golf’s) underlying values.”

After McIlroy’s wife had beer thrown over her at the biennial clash, the Northern Irishman said: “I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.”

Despite winning 15-13 and claiming a first win on US soil since 2012, several of the European team led by English captain Luke Donald condemned the abuse from large parts of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, Ridley’s comments come days after Tony Jacklin became the latest Ryder Cup stalwart to take aim.

In conversation with Champions Speakers, he said: “What disappointed me was the behaviour of sections of the American galleries.

“It was despicable at times. They even came within minutes of stopping play. Security wasn’t up to it. When you have a mass of people and an announcer leading anti-opposition chants, that’s the last thing golf needs.”

Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson also apologised on behalf of the US fans last week in a passionate message posted on his X account.

“I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory,” Watson wrote. “Your team play the first few days was sensational.

“More importantly, I’d like to apologise for the rude and mean-spirited behaviour from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

