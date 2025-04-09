Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When it came to golf’s perennial slow play problem, Masters chairman Fred Ridley was not mincing his words.

During his annual address at Augusta National, Ridley made a point of calling out the glacial pace of play at the professional level, an issue that has dominated the start of the 2025 season.

Amidst numerous egregious examples of offenders on the PGA Tour taking well over their allotted time to take their turn, Ridley has grown concerned not only about fan apathy, but also about the example that dithering players are setting for the next generation.

“Because of the size of our field this year and also because of the commentary in recent weeks, the subject of pace of play is top of mind,” he said during his opening statement. “Playing without undue delay, as the rules and the game’s traditions dictate, is an essential skill of golf at all levels.

“Recognizing the challenges professionals face each week, I also believe pace of play is an important element of the examination of the world’s best players.

“Golf is a special game because it requires us to be considerate while also being competitive. Respecting other people’s time, including, importantly, the fans who support the game, is a fundamental courtesy.

“Therefore, I want to encourage continued dialogue on this topic, especially at the professional levels which serve as the most visible representation of our sport.”

Ridley also acknowledged that young competitors in Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt contest – the annual junior competition here on the hallowed grounds – had adopted the controversial green-reading method AimPoint in prolonged pre-shot routines.

“I think that example really illustrates the problem, and unfortunately, these young people are looking to their heroes who play the game each week for a living as to how they’re going to approach competitively playing the game,” he said.

“This might be a call to action that perhaps we haven’t seen in the past. I’ve spoken about it a number of times. We will be dealing with that issue this week.

“I think it’s safe to assume that next year at the Drive, Chip & Putt you will see some sort of time limitations placed on the competition.”

Ridley did, however, highlight the new approach taken by the PGA Tour in its effort to mitigate slow play. At The PLAYERS last month, commissioner Jay Monahan announced the US circuit will soon start experimenting with rangefinders, stroke penalties on the Korn Ferry Tour and disclosing pace of play statistics.

“I am encouraged that the PGA Tour is doing some things,” Ridley said, “experimenting with some timing procedures that might be a little bit more aggressive than we’ve seen in the past.”

