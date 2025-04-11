Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Starting Friday’s second round, Cameron Young was level-par and nicely poised to feature at the weekend of The Masters.

By day’s end, he was homeward-bound after an ugly seven-over 79.

The 27-year-old American, making his fourth appearance at Augusta National, got off to a decent start, playing his first four holes in level-par.

He bogeyed the fifth but reached the turn in one-over, getting that shot back at the tenth.

That’s when things started to go horribly wrong.

A double-bogey at the par-3 12th was followed by a birdie at 13 and a further bogey at 14. He parred the par-5 15th before his round, and his tournament, completely fell apart at the par-3 16th.

After leaving his tee shot short and right of the green, Young chipped on, leaving himself 12 feet for par.

His first effort slid a foot beyond the hole. What should have been a straightforward tap-in was drilled two feet past before his third attempt, too, failed to find the hole. Finally, after marking his ball and composing himself, the world No.59 converted at the fourth time of asking for a costly triple-bogey.

Watch the footage here before it inevitably gets taken down.

The 2022 PGA Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’, Young is still looking for his first victory on the US-based circuit. He has made 15 major starts, making the cut nine times with a best finish of runner-up to Cam Smith in The 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022.

Top-ten finishes on each of his two most recent visits to Augusta National – T7 in 2023 and T9 in 2024 – prompted many to back him at the bookies.

Alas, his title wait goes on after a disappointing couple of days in Georgia on this occasion.