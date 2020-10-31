Masters schedule released with one key feature AXED

The Green Jackets have revealed the coverage schedule for the 2020 Masters tournament as the anticipation of witnessing Augusta National at the height of Autumn continues to build.



However, the schedule has one glaring omission.

The par 3 contest, which is traditionally played on the Wednesday prior to the Masters Tournament, has been cancelled.

"The fun and excitement of watching Masters competitors with their friends and family is what makes the par 3 contest such a special part of Masters week,” explained Fred Ridly, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

“We know that experience could not have been replicated without guests and patrons at Augusta National, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring back this signature tradition.”

The par 3 contest has been played every year at Augusta National since 1960, with Sam Snead winning the inaugural competition in 1960 and Matt Wallace claiming last year’s title. With the contest’s cancellation, it means no player will face its near 60-year curse; no player who has won the contest has gone on to slip on a Green Jacket in the same year.

Despite the popular contest’s cancellation there is a wealth of coverage across a multitude of platforms scheduled for this year’s tournament.

Masters Digital will feature exclusive live video, scoring, interactive player tracking, groupings, video highlights, in-depth tournament news coverage and more. The site will also feature a new live feed in November, highlighting the action from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes.



Building upon the Emmy Award-winning “Every Shot, Every Hole” technology from 2019, Masters Digital will unveil the “My Group” feature for the 2020 tournament. Similar to a personally tailored featured group, the feature allows fans from around the world to build a personalised feed of every hit from their favourite players.

The 84th Masters is set to begin on Thursday, November 12 with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player acting as honorary starters. Tee time will be announced at a later date, but players will be scheduled to start off the first and 10th tees in two waves over the first two rounds.