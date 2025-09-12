Sign up for our daily newsletter
Matt Fitzpatrick thanked two mysterious “thieves” who inadvertently helped his BMW PGA Championship cause by stealing his ball on Thursday.
Fitzpatrick erred right into the bushes with his tee shot down the 18th hole at Wentworth, just before the siren rang to signal a suspension due to a threat of lightning.
During the ensuing 90-minute delay as the heavens opened, Fitzpatrick’s caddie Dan Parratt raised a potential problem on the Surrey course.
“Dan, my caddie asked: ‘What happens if someone goes sniffing around in the bushes and finds your ball, and decides to pocket it?’” Fitzpatrick explained.
“I thought that was a great point, because there had to be a good chance of that happening. So we called over a referee and explained the situation and asked whether we should look for the ball then, rather than risk it being taken.
“He took us over to the crowd where we reckoned my ball would have landed. A few people there said they’d seen two young boys dive into the bushes and come out grinning with a golf ball.
“So we decided the balance of probability was that it was my ball, and that I would take a drop in that spot when we got back.
“I made a six but if I’d had to play my provisional ball it could have been worse. So those two little thieves who made off with my ball probably saved me a shot.”
The 2022 US Open champion signed for a six-under 66, two shots behind his playing partner and joint leader Ludvig Aberg on a rain-soaked afternoon.
Sepp Straka is the only absentee from Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team at Wentworth, after the recent birth of his child.
