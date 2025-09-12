Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Two weeks out from a Ryder Cup, it’s been an auspicious start to Matt Fitzpatrick’s BMW PGA Championship as he prepares for the showdown at Bethpage Black.

Fitzpatrick, who has made the European team for the fourth time, opened with a six-under 66 at Wentworth and was looking to chase down the early clubhouse lead set by teammate Viktor Hovland on Friday afternoon.

It’s fair to say, however, that the 2022 US Open’s week on this famous Surrey layout is not passing without incident.

On Thursday, Fitzpatrick revealed “two thieves” ran away with his ball after snatching it from the bushes on his way to a closing bogey on the West Course.

And on the fourth hole of his second round, the Englishman called on a rules official again after an unfortunate moment which proved rather costly.

Fitzpatrick had realised that, when addressing his approach into the par-5, his ball had moved.

To his credit, Fitzpatrick called the incident on himself and was hit with a one-stroke penalty for the infringement – which is not uncommon.

Impressively, Fitzpatrick had the wherewithal to get up-and-down for a par, and went on to birdie his next hole after striping his iron close on the par-3 fifth.

The second rules incident of the week comes after Fitzpatrick thanked the mysterious thieves who inadvertently helped his cause after stealing his ball on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick had smashed his drive into the bushes up the final hole just before the siren sounded for a suspension due to the threat of lightning, but his caddie Dan Parratt raised a pertinent point.

“Dan, my caddie asked: ‘What happens if someone goes sniffing around in the bushes and finds your ball, and decides to pocket it?’” Fitzpatrick explained.

“I thought that was a great point, because there had to be a good chance of that happening. So we called over a referee and explained the situation and asked whether we should look for the ball then, rather than risk it being taken.

“He took us over to the crowd where we reckoned my ball would have landed. A few people there said they’d seen two young boys dive into the bushes and come out grinning with a golf ball.

“So we decided the balance of probability was that it was my ball, and that I would take a drop in that spot when we got back.

“I made a six but if I’d had to play my provisional ball it could have been worse. So those two little thieves who made off with my ball probably saved me a shot.”

