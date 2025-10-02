Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Matt Fitzpatrick says the under-fire PGA of America president Don Rea gave Team Europe a “bitter” reception when handing over the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Rea, who controversially failed to denounce the abuse given to the European players during the hostile match, spared a ten-word message to Europe after their dramatic victory on Sunday, congratulating them for “retaining” the Ryder Cup in New York.

That message, Fitzpatrick believes, was insincere.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of everyone but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when we they presented the trophy there and shook hands,” Fitzpatrick said on Wednesday at St Andrews, where was preparing to play in the Dunhill Links Championship.

In extraordinary comments to the BBC in the aftermath, Rea suggested that American players received similar abuse at the 2023 match in Rome to what Rory McIlroy endured at Bethpage.

McIlroy, among other European players, was constantly put off shots and hit with personal jibes as the atmosphere turned ugly on the second day of play.

His wife Erica was also hit by a beer on that nasty Saturday.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understands,” Rea said. “Things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said. But all I know is golf the engine of good.”

Again, Fitzpatrick took umbrage with those remarks.

“What the PGA of America guy said about it being the same in Rome – he clearly wasn’t there,” the Englishman added.

“Either he wasn’t there or he was listening to something else, because it was never like that. It’s always been playful, just banter.

“The interview with the PGA guy saying it was the same in Rome. That’s pretty offensive to European fans.”

