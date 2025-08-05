Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Matt Fitzpatrick has spoken out on his decision to part ways with his coach Mike Walker, having worked with him since he was a teenager.

Fitzpatrick opted to split with Walker earlier this year, after also ending his relationship with his caddie Billy Foster.

Walker and Foster had been mainstays in Fitzpatrick’s team, and helped guide him to the US Open title in 2022.

A tough patch earlier this season, though, led to the Englishman making changes, which included his split with Walker and Foster.

The move away from Walker will have proven a big decision, having worked with him since he was a youngster.

• 9 players who could make their Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black

• The LIV Golf players in danger of being relegated

Looking to re-find his game with the Ryder Cup on the horizon, Fitzpatrick decided that something new was needed.

“He’s someone I’ve looked up to since I was 14 or 15,” he told BBC Sport of his former coach.

“I could tell him anything and my respect for him is so high.

“At the same time I wasn’t playing well and things probably needed to change. It’s my job and I needed to get myself together.”

Fitzpatrick has since turned to the aid of American coach Mark Blackburn, which will have taken some getting used to.

“It was the first time I’ve ever had anyone look at my swing, or get a lesson off someone not named Mike Walker or Pete Cowen in 15 years,” Fitzpatrick added.

• 11 big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

• Jon Rahm outlines where Joaquin Niemann should be in OWGR

In recent weeks, the Englishman has looked more like himself, having recorded four top-ten finishes in a row.

This run included an impressive performance at The Open last month, which saw the 30-year-old finish in a tie for fourth.

Fitzpatrick’s return to form has come at a good time with the Ryder Cup around the corner, and a strong finish in the remaining FedEx Cup playoff events will only help his chances of making Luke Donald’s team.