Golf News

Matt Kuchar at centre of caddie storm

By bunkered.co.uk14 January, 2019
Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar secured his second PGA Tour win in three months at the Sony Open in Hawaii but, in the aftermath, talk on social media continued not about his supreme play, but an allegation dating back to his previous victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

It started late on Friday night when fellow professional golfer Tom Gillis tweeted the following:

For his victory in Mexico, Kuchar had local caddie David Giral Ortiz, affectionately known as ‘El Tucan’, on the bag, and pocketed $1.296 million for what was then his eighth PGA Tour victory.

Gillis alleged that, of the winner’s prize, ‘El Tucan’ received just $3,000 of that – a fee agreed prior to the event. That's works out at a mere 0.23%, with a caddie’s rate typically somewhere between 5% and 10% of a player’s earnings.

The tweet caught the attention of Justin Rose’s caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher, while fellow PGA Tour pro Steve Flesch gave an inkling that it could be Kuchar.

Shortly before the 40-year-old teed off for his third round at Waialae Country Club, Gillis then named Kuchar as the player, tweeting:

Again, the tweet quickly circulated and prompted a question to Kuchar in his post-round press conference on Saturday evening.

“That’s not a story,” he said. “It’s wasn’t 10%. It wasn’t $3,000. It’s not a story.”

In follow-up tweets, Gillis said his source ‘couldn’t be any closer to the caddie’, he has 'someone he trusts speaking directly to the caddie' and that he has nothing against his fellow American, only that he wishes for El Tucan to get paid what he deserves for the victory.

Following his four-shot victory over Andrew Putnam, Kuchar wasn't asked again about the allegation, but Gillis remained adamant that 'El Tucan' had only received the $3,000.

