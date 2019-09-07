Matt Kuchar at centre of yet another controversy

Not for the first time this year, Matt Kuchar has found himself at the centre of controversy.

The 41-year-old American’s "good guy” reputation has been steadily eroded over the last 12 months.

First, there was the furore over the paltry sum he paid his local caddie following his Mayakoba Classic win last year.

Then there was the whole ‘non gimme’ carry-on with Sergio Garcia during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

More recently, he was called out for a rules SNAFU during the Memorial, where he attempted to convince rules officials that he was due relief when, in fact, he wasn’t.

Now, he’s in the firing line again, this time for appearing to make an attempt to improve his lie in a bunker during the second round of the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course.

Take a look at the Sky Sports Golf footage and judge for yourself…

Announcers were not too happy pic.twitter.com/Jnd9GItyPq — Ladiestees (@Ladiestees1) September 6, 2019

Needless to say, social media has reacted angrily to this latest Kuch drama.



I used to be a big fan of Matt Kuchar, he is now the lowest of the low in my opinion. @SkySportsGolf — Graeme Clark (@geee_dubb) September 7, 2019

Matt Kuchar it again! That was shocking, there will be murder over that later now — Tony Corcoran (@Tony_Corcoran) September 6, 2019

Matt Kuchar is a disgrace. Use to like the guy. Cannot stand him anymore. — Adore Golf Grips (@AdoreGolfGrips) September 6, 2019

Losing yet more money on Matt Kuchar shares — Matt Holbrook Golf (@MattHolbrook86) September 7, 2019

What a joke rule what about Matt Kuchar improving his lie when is he getting DQ — Chris (@17CGB) September 6, 2019

My goodness, just got in from gardening this morning and caught Matt Kuchar gardening in a waste area. Looked a little shady. @usga would have to give a penalty. He knows better. @NoLayingUp — wilkhawk (@bwilks) September 6, 2019

What do you think? Is this bad form from Kuchar or is he doing nothing wrong? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.