Golf News

Matt Kuchar at centre of yet another controversy

By Michael McEwan07 September, 2019
Kuchar Bunker

Not for the first time this year, Matt Kuchar has found himself at the centre of controversy. 

The 41-year-old American’s "good guy” reputation has been steadily eroded over the last 12 months.

First, there was the furore over the paltry sum he paid his local caddie following his Mayakoba Classic win last year.

Then there was the whole ‘non gimme’ carry-on with Sergio Garcia during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

More recently, he was called out for a rules SNAFU during the Memorial, where he attempted to convince rules officials that he was due relief when, in fact, he wasn’t.

Now, he’s in the firing line again, this time for appearing to make an attempt to improve his lie in a bunker during the second round of the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course.

Take a look at the Sky Sports Golf footage and judge for yourself…

Needless to say, social media has reacted angrily to this latest Kuch drama.

What do you think? Is this bad form from Kuchar or is he doing nothing wrong? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

