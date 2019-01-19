search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMatt Kuchar 'caddie' accuser resurfaces with new claim

Golf News

Matt Kuchar 'caddie' accuser resurfaces with new claim

By Michael McEwan17 January, 2019
Matt Kuchar David Ortiz El Tucan Mayakoba Golf Classic PGA Tour Tom Gillis caddies Twitter
Matt Kuchar And David Ortiz

The former PGA Tour player who alleged that Matt Kuchar substantially underpaid a local caddie after winning the Mayakoba Classic late last year has doubled-down on his accusation.

Tom Gillis took to Twitter last weekend to claim that Kuchar paid David ‘El Tucan’ Ortiz only $3,000 out of the $1.3m cheque he banked after winning his eighth PGA Tour title in November.

Kuchar, who won the Sony Open on Sunday, immediately dismissed the furore as “not a story” and said “it wasn’t $3,000”.

• Tour pro accuses fellow player of having cheated "for years"

Now, Gillis has come back saying that he has been in contact with ‘El Tucan’… and he has reiterated his (slightly adjusted) claims.

In the interests of accuracy, it’s worth pointing out that Gillis has got it wrong with his calculation: 10% (the generally accepted going-rate for a caddie) of $1.3m is $130,000.

• Justin Rose's caddie set to undergo heart surgery

• Lee Westwood reiterates 2022 captaincy goal

If it was, indeed, $5,000 that Kuchar paid ‘El Tucan’, that would make his share of the cheque 0.38% - which is still some 26 times short of 10%.

Kuchar wasn’t asked about the controversy in his post-round press conference on Sunday and Ortiz has yet to comment publicly.

Related Articles - Matt Kuchar

Related Articles - El Tucan

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today
Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win
Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win?
Dream Saturday looms for Scots duo in Abu Dhabi
Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains’ picks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow