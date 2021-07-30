Matt Wallace branded a “disgrace” by fellow pro

Matt Wallace might have only managed a T8 finish at the Wales Cazoo Open on Sunday, but still managed to cause quite the stir on social media.



The Englishman was filmed throwing a club in anger, following his second shot at the par-4 16th hole during his final round at the event at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Wallace, 31, caught the attention of social media users after his antics were posted on twitter, the majority of them not best pleased with the four-time European Tour winner.

One such disgruntled onlooker was former European Tour pro Gary Evans.

“What is the matter with these guys? I mean Wallace and Hatton are a disgrace to the profession,” Evans said on social media.

“This kind of behaviour might happen once or even twice in an entire career but these guys do it weekly. What does the European Tour do about it? Sweet FA. Sorry, but it’s all wrong.”

Wallace went on to card a final round of 70, leaving him in a tie for eighth - his fourth top-10 of the season.

Evans wasn’t the only one to take umbrage with Wallace’s angry outburst, which can be viewed below.

Green keepers work their backsides off for months on these courses and these clowns smash holes in it for fun . Should be heavy fines , penalty shots and suspensions . It’s not acceptable on any level and what happens in other sports is irrelevant . — Paul cross (@crossypaul) July 26, 2021

A one shot penalty every time any one throws a club then you not see it happen .You don’t see such antics in cricket or Rugby league and I love golf myself . — James Ivil (@IvilJames) July 25, 2021

It reeks of entitlement. — Peter P. ☘️🌞 (@p2BKK) July 26, 2021

However, others were quick to reason with Matt Wallace.

Because they have an extremely high expectation from themselves. They’re playing for millions. And if it’s not working, their anger boils over — The Lefthand Low Golfer (@Grum90379158) July 25, 2021