search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMatt Wallace branded a “disgrace” by fellow pro

Golf News

Matt Wallace branded a “disgrace” by fellow pro

By Ryan Crombie26 July, 2021
Matt Wallace Gary Evans Social media Twitter Wales Open Tour News European Tour
Mattwallaceclub

Matt Wallace might have only managed a T8 finish at the Wales Cazoo Open on Sunday, but still managed to cause quite the stir on social media. 

The Englishman was filmed throwing a club in anger, following his second shot at the par-4 16th hole during his final round at the event at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Wallace, 31, caught the attention of social media users after his antics were posted on twitter, the majority of them not best pleased with the four-time European Tour winner.

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

One such disgruntled onlooker was former European Tour pro Gary Evans.

“What is the matter with these guys? I mean Wallace and Hatton are a disgrace to the profession,” Evans said on social media.

“This kind of behaviour might happen once or even twice in an entire career but these guys do it weekly. What does the European Tour do about it? Sweet FA. Sorry, but it’s all wrong.”

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

• Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

Wallace went on to card a final round of 70, leaving him in a tie for eighth - his fourth top-10 of the season.

Evans wasn’t the only one to take umbrage with Wallace’s angry outburst, which can be viewed below.

However, others were quick to reason with Matt Wallace.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Matt Wallace

Related Articles - Gary Evans

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Wales Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow