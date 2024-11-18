Sign up for our daily newsletter
Matt Wallace is the latest star to come under fire for doing a bit of gardening during a tournament.
The Englishman was very much in contention for a top-three finish at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah when he missed the fairway on the par-5 14th. He was forced to lay up and left himself just shy of 180 yards in.
“He likes it,” Dame Laura Davies noted on commentary. “The club twirl is a sure sign of that.”
The footage then cut to Wallace’s ball short-siding into the bunker protecting the front of the green.
“Oh, no,” Davies added. “Well he’s completely misjudged that.”
As the LPGA legend was talking, Wallace decided to take his frustration out on the Earth course, leaving a huge gauge in the pristine turf.
“Yeah, I don’t blame him,” Davies said, before realising that neither Wallace nor caddie Jamie Lane were going to fix the damage.
“He should repair that,” she added, before fellow pundit Nick Dougherty chimed in.
“Oh, Matt,” he sighed.
You can watch the incident here…
😵 ICYMI: Matt Wallace lost his mind during the final round of the #DPWTC and took a chunk out of the fairway ⛳️🪓
pic.twitter.com/4mhO6LruqO
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 17, 2024
Wallace went on to bogey the hole and finish in a tie for 11th at 8-under-par – seven back of champion Rory McIlroy.
But as you can expect, the fans were not happy with Wallace’s behaviour. Here’s a selection of responses that we can print on a family website…
Some will like the emotion being shown. Personally, I don’t care about players venting their frustration/anger on themselves or their equipment. However, damage to any part of the course is not acceptable and needs to be stamped out.
– @jerichsen66
Wallace isn’t nearly good enough to act like this.
– @maximjsimons
Total disrespect to ground staff and greenkeepers .
– @durbin_danny
Should be automatic DQ. Play better.
– @zagnut
Big fan but that is unacceptable
– @Richard99770384
If he was playing with me he’d be wearing that club as a necklace
– @JohnJoh37980
And his caddy didn’t repair. … so if a player behind him.. lands in there.. the crazy rule says… play it sucker. Wow
– @CarsleyGolf
Unprofessional shot- that’s fine
Unprofessional reaction- grow up
– @jbraxmccarthy
Club twirling a shot that lands in the bunker perfectly sums up this man’s delusional nature.
– @yeraulhat
Very tiresome, petulant and unprofessional.
– @paulallen262
In a weekend that also saw regular golf course critic Tyrrell Hatton come under fire for being a “terrible influence” as well as a drab money-making exercise between aged boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTube star Jake Paul, we did enjoy this suggestion…
Matt Wallace vs Tyrrell Hatton boxing I would pay to see over Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
– @KenBalcombe
Maybe the proceeds could go to a greenkeeper charity.
