Matt Wallace was reduced to tears live on Sky Sports after seeing his Ryder Cup hopes dealt a hammer blow.
The Englishman likely needed a successful defence of his European Masters title in Switzerland this week to force his way into Luke Donald’s side, with his compatriot set to name his six wild cards for next month’s match at Bethpage tomorrow afternoon.
However, the 35-year-old – controversially overlooked for a place on the European team by Thomas Bjorn in 2018 – could only finish in a tie for second.
The Telegraph’s golf correspondent James Corrigan is reporting that it’s unlikely to be enough to persuade Donald to hand Wallace a Ryder Cup debut and, speaking to Sky Sports shortly after signing his card, the five-time DP World Tour winner was unable to retain his composure.
“I’d never give up on the Ryder Cup,” Wallace said. “I just won’t.”
Watch the clip for yourself here:
"I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup!"
Matt Wallace breaks down in tears over Team Europe hopes
— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) August 31, 2025
Another player pushing for a wild card is Marco Penge. Wallace’ fellow countryman finished in a tie for eighth in Switzerland, having added the event to his schedule in a bid to impress Captain Donald.
“After winning in Denmark I knew that I had to go there and be right in the mix or kind of win really,” said Penge afterwards. “That’s the reason I ended up playing. I wasn’t meant to play but winning there put my name into the box a little bit.
“Finishing sixth last week and an eighth this week. I feel like I’ve done as much as I possibly can and whether it’s too late, whether I’ve started playing really well too late, I don’t know.
“It’s up to Luke [Donald] and the vice-captains and it’s just great to be in the conversation to be honest. At the start of the year, I was nowhere near thinking about Ryder Cup and if I don’t get in I would have only just missed out, so there’s a lot of confidence to take from that.”
Donald names his six picks live on Sky Sports Golf tomorrow (Monday, September 1) from 2pm.
