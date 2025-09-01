Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Matt Wallace has broken his silence after agonisingly missing out on a place on the European Ryder Cup team.

The Englishman, who finished 12th in the qualifying race, was overlooked for one of captain Luke Donald’s six picks for the match with the USA at Bethpage later this month.

Perhaps sensing that he had come up just short, the 35-year-old broke down in tears during a live televised interview on Sky Sports yesterday following the final round of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The decision was confirmed today when Donald picked Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, as well as Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland to complete his team.

Speaking with the media afterwards, Donald revealed that the decision to leave Wallace off the team had been extremely difficult, saying: “It is the difficult part of the job to call these people that have played their heart out for 12 months and think they have done enough.”

In a post on social media later in the day, however, Wallace showed there were no hard feelings by wishing Donald & Co. all the best in their defence of the famous gold trophy.

“Big congratulations and best of luck to Europe’s Ryder Cup team heading for Bethpage,” he wrote. “I’ll be watching and supporting and know the boys can bring the trophy home.

“For me now, this chapter closes. A new one is just around the corner. I feel my game has been in good shape over the last few months. I’ve put so much into this campaign and I made getting to Bethpage, a course I know well, my goal. Ultimately it wasn’t to be for me this time.”

He added: “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all of the support and messages after yesterday. It was a combination of any final chance slipping away and coming up short in a tournament I have come to love and was desperate to defend.”

Wallace confirmed that his next start will come at next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where 11 of the 12-man European team will also be in the field.

