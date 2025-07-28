Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If a place was reserved for the golfer most publicly desperate to compete at the upcoming Ryder Cup, Matt Wallace would already have his plane ticket booked to New York.

The Englishman, who missed out on his debut in the 2018 match in crushing circumstances, wakes up thinking about the Ryder Cup and goes to bed hatching a plan to turn his dream into a reality.

Nothing pre-occupies Wallace’s mind like the possibility of representing Europe against the United States, and the 35-year-old is certainly fixated by the looming match at Bethpage Black.

So much so that Wallace was the first to bring up the subject in this conversation with bunkered.co.uk.

“It’s such a driver for me,” he said. “When I go in the gym and my trainer says ‘Ryder Cup’ whenever I’m flagging, I get a buzz and I go hard and I go again. Every point. Who knows? By the end of it, every shot from here until September, every shot might be the difference.”

Wallace does appreciate, however, that his Ryder Cup obsession can risk becoming overbearing.

“It’s an external source [of motivation],” he explained. “I need the internal source to be more about me and my golf and wanting to be happy with how I play and how I hit a shot.

“Because if I’m happy with how I hit a shot and come off a golf course, I know I’m good enough. So I need to take care of my business and then that’ll be all right.

“That’s my DNA. It’s grit, determination. That’s what I’m going to show up with every day. That’s what I’m going to show and that’s what I’m going to have. So if I can live to that and stick with that, then I’ll be all right. Rather than it just always be about the Ryder Cup.”

Wallace was speaking before the Open, where a closing 75 at Royal Portrush left him ruing a missed opportunity to gain points as he finished in a tie for 45th.

At last week’s 3M Open in Minnesota, however, Wallace bounced back by finishing T3 on 20-under-par, his strongest result of the season lifting him to 11th in the European standings.

Next stop is the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, where Wallace is aiming to leap from 92nd in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings to the top 70 for the following week’s first playoff event.

“Whether it’s a good day, bad day, it’s the thing that drives me on,” he said at the 3M reflecting on his Open disappointment. “So from last week, I was gutted not to have finished off what would have been a good week. It’s the thing that got me up on a Monday to go and practice and motivated me to go play well this week.”

The race for the six automatic slots ends after the British Masters on August 24, but Wallace may well need a victory before then to force the issue as skipper Luke Donald finalises his dozen for New York.

Of course, this long burning desire to wear European colours could have been sated seven years ago, had Wallace been given the nod by Thomas Bjorn for a captain’s pick.

Before the 2018 rout at Le Golf National in Paris, it seemed certain Bjorn would name Wallace as a rookie after he won three times in Europe during his breakthrough season.

Instead, the Dane opted for the experience of Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey – and that proved to be a winning formula.

“The more I know now, I look back and I go… yes, frustrated not to get in,” Wallace admitted. “Felt like I deserved it. Felt like I would have been a good asset to be there and who knows, I might have played another one since then if I had made it with getting there.

“But I didn’t play in America much. I didn’t play against those guys a lot. How can you turn down picking Sergio? So, I’m okay with it.

“I sit okay with it and I got close. This is different now. I’m older, wiser, and I’ve played in the States for five years.

Indeed, Wallace believes his time mixing it with the best on the PGA Tour could swing it in his favour this time around.

There is also the much debated matter of course familiarity. The last time Wallace teed it up at the notorious Bethpage – in the 2019 PGA Championship – he secured his best ever finish in a major.

That result, he feels, should work in his favour as Donald weighs up his wildcards.

“One of the reasons I didn’t get into the last Ryder Cup was because I missed the cut in France. I came third here at the PGA,” he stressed. “So, that can’t be an excuse. “I love the golf course, it suits my eye.

“I want to make it. I want to make it bad, I want to get there and I feel like I could be a good team member.”

