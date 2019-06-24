search
Golf News

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident

By Michael McEwan24 June, 2019
Matt Wallace Dave McNeilly BMW International Open European Tour Race to Dubai caddies Twitter Rich Beem
Matt Wallace

The European Tour has told bunkered.co.uk that it is looking into allegations of 'abuse' directed at caddie Dave McNeilly by his player, current Race To Dubai leader Matt Wallace, during yesterday's final round of the BMW International Open.

Four-time European Tour winner Wallace - whose title defence in Munich came unstuck when he twice found water on the final hole - has been heavily criticised on social media for his treatment of veteran bagman McNeilly towards the end of the tournament.

In an email to bunkered.co.uk, a tour spokesperson said: "We are aware of the matter and are reviewing it with all parties concerned."

• Young Scots pro seals Open berth

There doesn't appear to be any footage of any incidents online but that hasn't stopped fans who watched the coverage live on Sky Sports Golf from tweeting their anger. 

• Sixteen-year-old wins for SECOND time on LET

• Tearful Wie admits career is in jeopardy

Here's a selection of the reactions.

WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGE OFFENSIVE

This is the latest high-profile incident involving Wallace, who was forced to apologise for his "petulant" behavior at last month's British Masters.

During last week's US Open, meanwhile, Sky Sports Golf commentator Rich Beem took Wallace to task over his on-course temper tantrums, telling him: “Get over yourself.”

bunkered.co.uk has reached out to Wallace's representatives for comment.

