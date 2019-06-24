European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident

The European Tour has told bunkered.co.uk that it is looking into allegations of 'abuse' directed at caddie Dave McNeilly by his player, current Race To Dubai leader Matt Wallace, during yesterday's final round of the BMW International Open.

Four-time European Tour winner Wallace - whose title defence in Munich came unstuck when he twice found water on the final hole - has been heavily criticised on social media for his treatment of veteran bagman McNeilly towards the end of the tournament.

In an email to bunkered.co.uk, a tour spokesperson said: "We are aware of the matter and are reviewing it with all parties concerned."

There doesn't appear to be any footage of any incidents online but that hasn't stopped fans who watched the coverage live on Sky Sports Golf from tweeting their anger.

Here's a selection of the reactions.

WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGE OFFENSIVE



Matt Wallace assaulted his caddy after his tee shot on 18. Please watch the footage. Also, the verbal abuse was disgusting. This guy should be banned from the tour. #BMWInternationalOpen#PGA — Circus Pony (@CircusPony9) June 23, 2019

I understand Matt Wallace was frustrated but to act like that to his caddie is out of order - Wallace is a bellend! — Keith (@goonerkh) June 23, 2019

See Matt Wallace still a big fkin baby on the golf course as per. Another Craig Stadler. — FullTimeHacker (@hadashocker) June 23, 2019

Sometimes I really wonder how Dave does not get a club out and wrap it round Matt Wallace’s head.he is a caddy doing his best,he got to world number 24 because of him and he gets treated like a piece of shit.embarrassing!!!!! — Robert jackman (@Robertjackman5) June 23, 2019

why matt wallace always so angry on course ,should be thankful to be able to do what he does for living — brian parsons (@poolsharkey) June 23, 2019

Matt Wallace wants a fucking good hiding. I don’t care who they are, if he spoke to me like that he’d be carrying his own bag at best. If not tasting a 7 iron. #prick — Lee Cosgrove (@lcozza27) June 23, 2019

After the stick and dirty looks Matt Wallace has been giving to his caddie it wouldn’t surprise me if the parted company before next weeks tournament. — James Murton (@fatblokejimbo) June 23, 2019

@EuropeanTour Matt Wallace language on 18 and way he spoke to caddy was disgusting — Andrew Dixon (@AndrewD45451631) June 23, 2019

Why is matt Wallace having a go at his caddie. Again caddies not being respected. Disgusting — mylo (@MylesFrost) June 23, 2019

This is the latest high-profile incident involving Wallace, who was forced to apologise for his "petulant" behavior at last month's British Masters.



During last week's US Open, meanwhile, Sky Sports Golf commentator Rich Beem took Wallace to task over his on-course temper tantrums, telling him: “Get over yourself.”



bunkered.co.uk has reached out to Wallace's representatives for comment.