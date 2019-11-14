Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew believes experience could be the key to victory at the Solheim Cup in two years time.



It was announced earlier today that the Scot would be returning to her role as captain at the 2021 Solheim Cup in Inverness, Ohio.

The victorious 2019 skipper will attempt to become Europe’s first multiple Solheim Cup-winning captain, after she led Team Europe to a 14 ½ - 13 ½ victory in the 2019 Solheim Cup.



The 50-year-old indicated that she believes the strength and experience of her squad will assuage the pressure and expectation that comes with an American Solheim Cup.

“There’s always that level of pressure because you are wanting to win and attempting to do something that’s never been done before as well,” said Matthew.

“The core of the team will be the same again. Obviously there are always new faces coming in and out but there will be a good group of players there.

“It will be more difficult over in America and the fact we have only won it once over there shows that. I really think we are going to have that experience from players such as Celine though, who will be more experienced the next time.

“Most of the players will have been playing out in the states over the next two years as well so they have that extra experience that will help.”

Matthew, who played in the tournament on nine occasions during her playing career, has also revealed who will be at her side as vice captains in two years time.



“Suzann [Pettersen] will be joining me as a vice captain as she was meant to this year. I think we are going to keep the same three vice captains together as it seemed to work well the last time so there is no point in changing. That means Kathryn Imrie and Laura Davies will be returning.



“Mel Reid will be swapping out and Suzann will be coming in what was the original line up, but everyone was right up for it again so we will be keeping the same team together."